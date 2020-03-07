Outdoors: Classic event brings big stage along with big hopes and many dreams

If there was ever a space in time where the threads cross to provide a maximum fishing opportunity, it was this weekend at the BassMaster Classic in Guntersville. With the early spring weather and improving water conditions, it’s certain to be a slugfest on Lake Guntersville.
Any of the 53 contenders can take home the coveted Classic trophy and the $300,000 cash prize. With the caliber of bass on Lake Guntersville, one largemouth bass can make the difference. It has been said of the three-day event that runs through Sunday that you can’t win the tournament on the first day, but you can certainly lose it.
Winning the Classic isn’t like winning just another tournament. It can kick-start an angler’s career by parlaying on the various endorsement deals from boating manufacturers, outboards, clothing — even knives and other marine products. If marketed properly, endorsement deals can produce more than $1,000,000 in the first three years.
Many big-name former Classic champions will not be at this year’s event. They opted to switch over to Bass Pro Shops’ Bass Pro Tour under the MLF banner. They did not compete on the Elite Series trail which is the qualifying road to the Classic.
One Alabama angler competing in this year’s Classic is Scott Canterbury of Odenville. He has a knowledge of the lake and fishes Lake Guntersville often. Despite being listed as a rookie on the Elite Series, he has won many FLW events over the years. Last year, he won BassMaster Angler of the Year.
Canterbury grew up fishing the upper ends of the Coosa River. He also has a tremendous amount of experience fishing Lake Guntersville in many FLW events. He will be an angler to watch.
Another Alabama angler to watch at the Classic is Matt Herren from Ashville. He has been with the Elite Series for the last sixteen years. This will be his eighth Classic appearance. One of his fishing strengths is flipping jigs into grass banks. With the water and weather conditions this should play right into his wheelhouse.
A third Alabama angler competing in the Classic is Clent Davis from Montevallo. He will be competing in his first Classic. At 35 years old, he is one of the youngest anglers. Some of his home waters include Lay Lake and Lake Jordan. He qualified for the Elite Series moving up through the BassMaster opens. In 2018, Davis switched back to FLW, and in his career there, he has collected more than $700,000 in winnings. Also an interesting note: Davis founded and competed on the college fishing team at the University of Montevallo and continues to mentor young anglers.
Winning the BassMaster Classic is the most prestigious award in professional bass fishing. The final weigh-in will be Sunday and the 50th world champion will be crowned. As we step into the future the BassMaster Classic will always be the yardstick for which all major championships are measured.
Charles Johnson is Star’s outdoor editor. You can reach Charles at charjohn@cableone.net.