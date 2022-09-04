Tyler Waldrep: Harsin's two-quarterback system will invite controversy, but Auburn should stay the course

AUBURN — Two quarterbacks, endless opportunities.
That’s how it looks on paper. Especially if they both take the field at the same time.
Like when Auburn’s backup quarterback Robby Ashford lined up in the slot, then ran a sweep where he took a handoff from quarterback T.J. Finley before pitching the ball to running back Tank Bigsby who carried the ball for a 21-yard gain.
“It is just a fun way to go make a play,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “I mean, we feel like we are not wasting a play. We thought we can make a play that way, we can hand the ball to Robby, and Robby can pitch it out there, and Robby actually did a great a job on it.”
Harsin actually said he was disappointed the team didn’t get to show off more creative plays like that in Auburn’s 42-16 win over Mercer on Saturday, but the 90-minute lightning delay and other factors sent the team in a different direction.
Of course, the problem with two quarterbacks is that it so rarely goes right, and it always invites speculation.
Finley seemed above reproach through the first five drives of Auburn’s season, completing eight straight passes for 100 yards after starting the game with an incompletion. That Finley did it all while splitting time with Ashford, who actually took over at quarterback during six of Auburn’s first 33 snaps, was even more impressive as the Tigers scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions.
Then came drive No. 6. It might have been doomed from the start. First, officials called back a 56-yard Bigsby run due to holding.
Then three plays later, it was over. Finley rushed for one yard, ended his streak with an incompletion, and then followed that up with an interception that gave Mercer possession at the Auburn 29-yard line.
That play might have been a blip on the radar if Finley hadn’t tossed a second interception in the third quarter.
On the very next drive, Ashford sets up another touchdown after he hits Ja’Varrius Johnson in stride 43 yards downfield for a total gain of 56 yards on the play.
Hello, controversy.
Harsin didn’t make it out of the postgame presser without being asked if Ashford could earn the start next week against San Jose State.
“Well, I think we got to watch the film first a little bit, and again T.J. is our starter,” Harsin said. “He came in the game as our starter. And Robby got the chance to play and did well. T.J. had a couple turnovers, not ideal, not what you want. But we’re not making any decisions right now.
Finley completed nine of 14 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Ashford completed four of seven passes for 100 yards. He also carried the ball six times for 68 yards.
Some will say Harsin has to eventually make a choice between the two players or, barring that, at least promote Ashford to the lead role.
The pitfalls are obvious, but Harsin and his staff should stick with both quarterbacks for as long as they can. In part because 11 defensive coordinators will now be forced to spend practice time preparing for both quarterbacks to play both individually and in tandem for the rest of the season.
And as for the competition between Finley and Ashford, while it’s possible Auburn’s best quarterback played second fiddle on Saturday night, the sample size is too small, and the lack of a competitive game should give everyone pause before they anoint one quarterback over the other.
But maybe it’s fair to say Finley can’t afford many, if any, more performances like Saturday night if he’s going to remain atop the depth chart at the end of the season.