Tyler Waldrep: Even in lopsided Iron Bowl loss, Auburn's potential for bright future shines through

TUSCALOOSA — From a competitive standpoint, the Iron Bowl probably ended when Alabama opened the second half with a nine-play, 72-yard drive to take a four-possession lead.
To make matters worse, Auburn has no permanent coach in place, and the 49-27 loss to No. 7 Alabama guarantees the Tigers will end the year with back-to-back losing records for the first time since 1998-99.
Yet, it was hard to listen to Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams after the game and feel anything but optimistic about the Tigers’ future.
“I seen kids that were broken,” Williams said. “I seen kids that need help. The opportunity to get to serve them and see how wow, they are open(ing) they heart. How they did a 360, how they are back believing.”
That belief was evident when the Tigers scored first on Saturday. It was there again when Auburn faced third-and-7 down 14 points in the second quarter. At that moment, Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford delivered his best throw of the season when he hit Ja’Varrius Johnson in-stride in the end zone just over 20 yards downfield.
Ashford’s timing and placement on the throw were perfect. It cut Alabama’s lead to seven points, and all it took was the patience to hold the ball until Alabama’s 6-foot-3, 292-pound defensive lineman Byron Young was practically on top of him.
The throw is even more incredible considering Ashford’s postgame revelation that he’s played with a sprained AC joint, among other less serious injuries, since the middle of the Missouri game earlier this season.
“There was plenty of nights where I was just in so much pain I couldn’t even sleep,” Ashford said. “Shoulder is swollen, a whole lot of weeks where I couldn’t throw in practice, couldn’t throw until game day."
Ashford said his inability to practice fully for most of the season affected his confidence.
He predicted 2023 would be a breakout year for Johnson, himself and most of the Tigers.
I think he might be right.
Yeah, a blowout loss to Arkansas is the only game in which Ashford has both completed at least 51 percent of his passes and thrown for at least 200 yards. So, his performance to this point deserves a lot of speculation.
But Saturday offered a glimpse of what he could become with a little progress and a lot of bed rest, and that potential should have Auburn fans excited to see him return as the starter in 2023.
Ashford also had a message for Auburn’s next coach, whether that’s Saturday’s frontrunner Hugh Freeze, Williams or someone else.
“Even in year one, we are trying to compete for an SEC title and a national championship, and we’re not going to stop until we get that,” Ashford said. “Until we get Auburn back to Auburn.”
Even uttering the words “national championship” following a 5-7 season would normally be a bold, if not insane, proclamation. But for Auburn I say why not, especially when looking ahead to 2024 when the College Football Playoff field might include up to 12 teams.
The Tigers are already one of only eight programs in the country to play in multiple national championship games dating back to 2006. Their 2013 appearance came only one year removed from a 3-9 campaign.
Of course, Auburn’s depth was much better back then. Under Harsin, the Tigers signed the 21st and 19th-ranked recruiting classes in the previous two years, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
In the 10 years before Harsin's arrival, Auburn never finished lower than 12th and signed the ninth-best class on average. There’s no reason to believe Auburn’s classes shouldn’t continue to be a staple inside the top 10 each during the coming years.
In fact, on Friday, Auburn flipped four-star 2023 defensive lineman Darron Reed from LSU. That the Tigers can secure that kind of commitment without a permanent head coach in place speaks to Auburn’s untapped potential in recent years.
All that remains is for Auburn to name a head coach who can capitalize on the program’s culture, fanbase and history of success. While it seems obvious that Williams would love to retain the position permanently, Auburn can and should consider filling the vacancy as if it is one of the best jobs in all of college football.
Because, in many ways, it is. And no one knows that better than Williams.
“Regardless of what goes on, I have been blessed,” Williams said. “I have been blessed by the Auburn family. These players, this staff. So, the future is bright.”
For Auburn and Williams both, it would seem.