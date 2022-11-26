 Skip to main content
Tyler Waldrep: Even in lopsided Iron Bowl loss, Auburn's potential for bright future shines through

Auburn vs Alabama

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Al, USA; Robby Ashford (9) lunges into the end zone for the touchdown during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

 Todd Van Emst

TUSCALOOSA — From a competitive standpoint, the Iron Bowl probably ended when Alabama opened the second half with a nine-play, 72-yard drive to take a four-possession lead.

To make matters worse, Auburn has no permanent coach in place, and the 49-27 loss to No. 7 Alabama guarantees the Tigers will end the year with back-to-back losing records for the first time since 1998-99.

