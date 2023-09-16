Tyler Waldrep: Auburn's stress-inducing offense looks ready to take on the SEC

AUBURN — Close your eyes, but Auburn’s offense looks ready for SEC play.
That may seem crazy to say about a team that didn’t find the end zone against Samford until well into the second quarter of Saturday’s 45-13 victory.
Especially considering Auburn's running backs failed to convert on third-and-short twice. Oh, and don’t forget the time Auburn (3-0, 0-0 Southeastern conference) turned it over on downs because running back Demari Alston lost a yard on fourth-and-one.
Still, those were the exceptions on Saturday and not the rule. Auburn’s offense needed two yards or less on third (or even fourth) down seven times against the Bulldogs. The Tigers moved the chains fourtimes,all on the ground.
Auburn found itself in that same situation six total times in the first two weeks.The Tigers got the yardage needed four times, and one of the failures resulted from an incompletion.
This offense might find itself tagged with the “just enough” motto, especially after lead running backs Jarquez Hunter and Alston carried the ball 19 times for only 62 yards.
That’s 3.3 yards per carry against a Samford team that let Western Carolina average 5.8 yards on the ground last week when the Catamounts rushed for 284 yards.
Still, it’s not like Auburn needed a career day from either back. The Tigers had the game put away halfway through the third quarter and could have done so much sooner if they really wanted.
Instead, Auburn did what all good teams should do against an overmatched foe. They practiced lower-percentage passing plays. The same ones that the Tigers will need to hit to beat SEC teams.
Plays like the one that saw tight end Rivaldo Fairweather score the game-winner against Cal only a week ago.
In the first half against Samford, Auburn’s offense snapped the ball nine times at or inside the Samford 6-yard line. The Tigers passed six times and finished with one completion for a loss of one yard and an interception.
I did warn you not to watch right?
The only way to hit those plays is to practice them, and there are no better reps than the ones that come on Saturdays, especially for quarterbacks like Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford.
“They are not trying to tackle me in the pocket,” Thorne said of Auburn’s goal-to-go and red zone practice sessions. “So to get live reps at it, the bullets are flying, and it is very valuable to also get it on film and watch it. So great learning experience.”
Speaking of Thorne, he showed off his wheels Saturday night, rushing for 123 yards on 11 attempts. He couldn’t do that last year due to injuries to both of his feet when he finished with only 42 rushing yards despite playing in 12 games.
He also completed 24 of 32 passes for 282 yards. Yeah, it’s Samford, but Thorne connected on four of six deep shots, all of which were thrown to receivers at least 24 yards downfield.
Receivers must continue getting open, but the big plays should translate well against SEC competition.
Of course, that’s not the only thing that will carry over into SEC play. Thorne also demonstrated a tendency to stare down his first read on Saturday. As bad as that is, he also had a tendency to stick with that read, even when the defense took it away.
That will certainly result in more interceptions, just like the one Thorne threw when he tried to connect on a 42-yard score to Ja’Varrius Johnson even though the receiver was double, if not triple, covered.
Seriously, make lunch plans next Saturday just in case you need to step away from the TV during the Texas A&M game.