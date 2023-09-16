 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tyler Waldrep: Auburn's stress-inducing offense looks ready to take on the SEC

PAyton Thorne

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 16 - during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. 

 Jamie Holt | Auburn Tigers

AUBURN — Close your eyes, but Auburn’s offense looks ready for SEC play.

That may seem crazy to say about a team that didn’t find the end zone against Samford until well into the second quarter of Saturday’s 45-13 victory. 

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep