Tyler Waldrep: Auburn's boring offense saps excitement out of overtime victory

AUBURN — Bryan Harsin called Saturday’s 17-14 overtime win over Missouri a “slugfest.”
Count me among the many watching who would have used the word boring instead.
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford said, “This is what you come to the SEC for — grimy games to the final whistle.”
Somehow, I don’t see Ashford’s quote replacing the SEC’s current slogan of “It just means more.”
Yet it was the more that saved Auburn, and quite possibly Harsin’s job, on Saturday.
The overtime period had the makings of an instant classic. Ashford throws the interception, then it’s reviewed and ruled to be dropped by the defender.
Anders Carlson misses the 44-yard field goal, then hits the makeup kick from 39 yards away after Missouri jumps offsides.
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat breaks loose for a 20-yard run in overtime with nothing between him and the end zone, then he fumbles the ball inches before crossing the plane.
And that doesn’t even factor in Missouri’s 62-yard drive at the end of regulation which resulted in a missed 26-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
Yet all that drama didn’t make up for what came before when both teams combined to go 3-and-out eight times in the second half.
In fact, the only impressive thing about Auburn’s offense on Saturday was that the Tigers somehow managed to look worse against Missouri than they did against Penn State last week.
And if you think that’s an exaggeration, then you were probably lucky enough to have slept through Saturday’s snoozefest.
Missouri finished the game with four sacks, 12 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Penn State had six sacks, 11 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hurries. However, despite all that pressure, the Nittany Lions only forced Auburn to punt three times and all of those came in the second half.
Against Missouri, Auburn scored touchdowns on its first two drives, but the offensive players might as well have gone home early after that.
The Tigers mustered only 134 yards of offense in the next three quarters of play plus the overtime possession.
Auburn only crossed the 50 twice during that stretch.
Does anyone still remember the Mercer game?
Harsin rotated T.J. Finley and Ashford almost interchangeably at times, and both were successful despite a few hiccups. Heck, they were both on the field at the same time once.
What a cool play. They stole it from RG III’s Baylor days.
Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter combined to score five touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
That was a fun game to watch, despite the level of competition. It just might be the last fun game Auburn’s offense plays this season.
Auburn kept things simple for Ashford during his first collegiate start against a Missouri squad that looks like it will be hard-pressed to avoid finishing sixth or maybe even seventh in the SEC East.
He only completed three of his six passes attempted at least 10-plus yards downfield. Instead, Harsin leaned heavily on the ground game with Ashford, Bigsby and Hunter carrying the ball 41 times. Despite that volume, the trio finished with only 103 yards.
“The execution, we’re going to have to figure out how to do those things better and that is the beauty of having another week to go prepare for another SEC opponent,” Harsin said.
The upcoming schedule is one reason that Saturday felt like a must-win game for both Auburn’s chances of salvaging the 2022 season and for Bryan Harsin if he’s going to remain on the Plains in 2023.
The month of October starts with a home game against LSU in a series that has seen five of the last six meetings decided by five points or less.
Then Auburn will travel to No. 1 Georgia and No. 16 Ole Miss in back-to-back weeks.
Then the Tigers get a week off before hosting No. 10 Arkansas.
It’s hard to imagine Auburn putting together an offensive performance anyone would describe as "fun" against any of those opponents, much less one capable of producing a win.