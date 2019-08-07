Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
WELLBORN — Need reasons to believe Wellborn could have a breakout 2019 season? Let’s count ’em.
One, the Panthers return all starters from the team that finished short of the playoffs a year ago by a pair of one-point games.
Two? Quarterback and all-state linebacker Jett Smith enters his third season leading the Panthers’ defense and second as the starting quarterback.
Three? Well, do we need three?
We’ve got one, though, and it could prove to be the biggest reason of all … history. A whole lot of it.
It’s the kind of history that brings intangibles into play on a team that has tangibles.
It’s history that could, someday, make reunions full-weekend affairs, not just one night. Just too much to recall over aches and wings.
Wellborn is a tight community in west Anniston. What’s left of it takes the mind back to the last time annexation became a buzzword in local news.
The one-time Class 5A power has dropped as low as 2A and must break through in one of the state’s toughest 3A regions to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Not many move in.
Not many move out.
The perfect storm that brews from such a setup is a 53-man roster, at least 80 percent of which have played together since seventh grade. That was Wellborn coach Jeff Smith’s estimate at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day in July.
Jett’s dad, entering his 11th season coaching his alma mater, also estimated that 16 players, give or take, started playing together since midget ball. Oh, the tales they can already tell.
Wellborn’s current juniors and seniors lost one game, to Jacksonville, over sixth, seventh and eighth grades. That includes a 7-0 run through Jett Smith’s eighth-grade year, ending in a moment that resonated around Wellborn for all of the best reasons and one awful one.
The school that once formed one of Calhoun County’s most spirited rivalries with Oxford — back when Jeff Smith played, back when both teams called themselves 5A powers, back when Mike Battles and Robert Herring stared each other down from opposing sidelines — beat Oxford.
The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 55-34.
Jett Smith, then a running back, scored on fourth-and-three on the game’s final play.
Before Panther Nation could celebrate, however, the reality of Jett Smith’s grotesquely broken leg settled over the stadium. He took contact at the 8-yard line and finished the play.
Injuries mend, and Jett Smith holds onto to memories of the victory.
He’d moved to Wellborn as a first-grader, following his dad’s move back home, from Hueytown. The youngest of Jeff Smith’s three kids knew only purple and gold at the time, having watched the likes of Jameis Winston play for his dad.
Still, Jett Smith knew what it meant for Wellborn to beat Oxford at any level, especially since Oxford’s swells and Wellborn’s shrinking had pushed the high schools as many as four Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications apart.
“I’ve always heard my dad tell me about the rivalry,” Jett Smith said. “Just beating Oxford when they were so much bigger than us at the time, I feel like it was awesome.”
It’ll be a talker, come reunion time.
They want to make something to talk about as varsity players, as well. So far, they’ve spent high school playing up in age.
Wellborn went 2-8 in 2017. The Panthers beat Lincoln, a 4A playoff team, in 2018 but wound up 2-5 in region play. One-point losses to Weaver and Pleasant Valley kept them out of the playoffs.
As Wellborn’s long-timers lived the agonies of the moment, talk always had them building toward bigger things as juniors and seniors.
“I feel like we can accomplish a lot,” Jett Smith said.
If growing pains grow expected gains, these Panthers can add another memory to their long time between the lines together. Add it to a bank of reasons why their 2019 hopes run high.
“It builds a lot of chemistry,” Jett Smith said. “There’s no one in the locker room that I’m not close to.”