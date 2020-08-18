Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part XII: Expectations, thy name is Piedmont, Hayes

Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has spent the preseason on the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. This is the last one of his reports before kickoff later this week.
PIEDMONT — A quote attributed to Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius holds that “death smiles at us all. All we can do is smile back.”
Piedmont football has the same relationship with expectations.
So has anyone named Hayes, who plays quarterback for the Bulldogs.
With a potentially deadly virus hovering over the coming football season, not even expectations come masked. And yes, Piedmont smiles back.
Piedmont's Jadon Calhoun grabs a pass over Rusty Escamilla.
Piedmont's Parker Thornton runs past Rusty Escamilla.
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith talks to his team before the scrimmage.
Piedmont's Parker Thornton runs past Rusty Escamilla. Piedmont's Parker Thornton The Bulldogs go through a football scrimmage session Friday night at Piedmont High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith talks to his team before the scrimmage. The Bulldogs go through a football scrimmage session Friday night at Piedmont High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
“The thing that I’ve been trying to preach to the kids since January is, ‘Just as easy as you were able to slip up on people this past year because everybody thought you would be young … the same thing can happen in the other direction,’” 15th-year Piedmont coach Steve Smith said.
It’s a year later. Those 35 freshmen and sophomores on a 49-man roster are sophomores and juniors. They’re also state champions, with a chance to add more to the program’s four, all since 2009.
Three of those state championships came with a guy named Hayes at quarterback.
Taylor brought the family edge to state title teams in 2015 and 2016. In his senior year, especially, Piedmont ran more than passed behind what Smith calls the best high school offensive line he’s seen.
Jack did it in 2019, throwing over a young offensive line to deep receiver corps.
He was one of those freshmen then. He’s one of those sophomores now.
He’s also 2,424 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 669 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns deeper into his already storied high school career.
Just based off of his freshman year, he’s on pace to finish his high school career with nearly 10,000 passing yards, more than 12,000 total yards, more than 160 touchdown passes and responsible for 200 total touchdowns.
That’s not counting stats from 2018, when Hayes saw significant action as an eight-grader but wasn’t yet the starter.
JaMarcus Russell holds the state record with 10,774 career passing yards. Chris Smelley threw for a state-record 134 touchdown passes. Kristian Story set the mark for touchdown responsibility with 175.
Five things to know about Piedmont football heading into the 2020 season:
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
Yes, myriad factors went into how much Piedmont counted on Jack Hayes’ right arm last season. Smith says big brother Taylor could’ve put up similar numbers, but why not run behind mashers like Mason Langley and Krae Keener?
Different team, different dynamics in 2019.
Different team, different dynamics in 2020.
Still, not many freshmen throw for nearly 2,500 yards and more than 40 touchdowns. Jack Hayes did it with only eight interceptions in 270 pass attempts.
Not many sophomores have a resume that includes a state championship and honors including, but not limited to, first-team all-state and state championship game MVP. Based on any normal high school quarterback, Hayes had a career during a career year.
Even with an older brother who won two state titles, was four times first-team all-state at linebacker or quarterback, and twice came home as Super 7 MVP, Jack Hayes did enough in one year to earn his own walk.
He also did enough to raise his own expectations, let alone keep Piedmont expectations soaring.
Advance the clock nine months since that happy day in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and we see that career pace and perpetual expectations have met perspective. COVID-19 could stop the 2020 season well short of everything that 2019 promised for everybody, let alone Piedmont and Jack Hayes.
Virus-related stoppages wiped out summer 7-on-7s around the state, and 7-on-7s help passing teams develop in the offseason. There was no annual Piedmont Passing Camp in late July.
Despite exhaustive procedures and changes in practices Smith and the rest of Piedmont’s leadership installed to keep everyone healthy, football is football. What if the wrong player comes up COVID-positive before the wrong game, say a playoff game with Fyffe?
We won’t even go there with standard injury risks.
Expectations smile at Jack Hayes and his Bulldog teammates and coaches. All they can do is smile back.
