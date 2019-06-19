Auburn’s baseball team was eliminated from the College World Series by Louisville on Wednesday, falling 5-3.
Despite its many successes, AU is no stranger to heartbreak in big games. First, the Tigers’ football team fell 34-31 against Florida State in the final minutes of the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. In April at the Final Four, Auburn’s basketball team lost to Virginia 63-62 with less than a second left on the clock, missing a shot at a national title.
Typical Auburn, am I right? Not so fast.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who has heard a lot about “Typical Auburn,” since the Final Four, was in attendance Sunday when AU lost its College World Series opener to Mississippi State 5-4. Taking a few questions after the game, a reporter asked Pearl about his reaction to “Typical Auburn” choking in a big game. Ever cool, Pearl replied, “My reaction is, ‘Oh, you mean like getting to the Final Four, getting to the College World Series, playing in a January 1 bowl?’”
“Typical Auburn,” Pearl said, “Oh, you mean the fact that we didn’t win the game. Well, I know a lot of people, like 350 college baseball programs, that weren’t even in the game.”
I wasn’t raised a Tigers fan, but I find it very easy to agree with Pearl. I can’t recall a Division I team from Alabama making it to the College World Series in recent years. I think that in itself is an accomplishment to be very proud of.
Although they fell short of a national championship, Auburn shouldn’t look down on their time in Omaha. I don’t think it will. I think it will use this trip as motivation for next season. After all, they made the final eight that gets to play in the coveted College World Series. That’s not something to scoff at.