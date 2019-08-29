When the Gamecocks kickoff tonight against Southeastern Louisiana, they won’t get a break again until their bye week Nov. 16. That’s a span of 11 straight games without an off-week. It’s a far cry from the previous two seasons in which JSU participated in the FCS Kickoff Classic in Montgomery in which they received an off-week after each of their first two contests in both seasons.
The past two seasons, the Gamecocks were well rested a little longer than other teams because of the extra rest they got at the beginning of both seasons, but then they pretty much had to tough it out for the rest of the year, and then go into the playoffs tired and worn out. Early on in head coach John Grass’s tenure that might not have been such a problem, but winning conference championship after conference championship after conference championship put a target on the Gamecocks’ backs, and caused their conference rivals to step up their programs.
Their late bye week won’t be a cake walk, either. Early on, JSU faces rivals Chattanooga and North Alabama before playing Eastern Washington, who have turned themselves into a FCS powerhouse as of late. Jax State will then face every one of their OVC opponents, except for Eastern Kentucky, before they get a breather. And in the two weeks leading up to their break, they face tough matchups against both UT Martin and Tennessee Tech, both on the road. They’ll need a breather after a stretch like that.
But, if JSU survives and wins the conference — which I think they will — they’ll be better rested and in a better position than a lot of playoff teams that didn’t get to enjoy a late break in the season.