Timothy Cash:To move or not to move, that is the question

The Football Bowl Subdivision has been playing musical chairs since Texas and Oklahoma asked the Southeastern Conference for an invitation. Who knew that would lead to another round of realignment amongst the subdivision’s group of five conferences. If you had Jacksonville State getting involved on your college football bingo card, you’re officially ahead of the game.
On Wednesday, JSU athletics director Greg Seitz confirmed to The Anniston Star that Conference USA had extended an invitation to join the FBS conference. JSU, which officially entered the ASUN Conference in the summer, is now faced with the decision of staying put or abandoning ship for possibly bigger and better things.
I think the decision is a no brainer.
The decision the university is facing is probably going to boil down to one thing and one thing only: money.
ESPN+ gives JSU exposure but it’s doubtful that exposure leads to any noticeable revenue. If the university moves up, they will get a share of Conference USA’s TV revenue and could be featured on ESPN or ESPN2 from time to time, giving the Gamecocks more exposure than ESPN+ could ever think about giving.
When the Power Five teams come knocking for out-of-conference opponents, being in FBS, JSU could demand much more than it’s getting now. Think, in a few years, Florida State or Ole Miss could pay over a million dollars for JSU to come into town to win.
If the Gamecocks do move up, they’re not likely going to be contenders for a national championship anytime soon, but JSU could become a fixture in bowl season, and that turns into a nice payday for the university.
Oh, and if Jax State does move up, who should lead the program? John Grass would be an excellent candidate for the job. The best part about Grass? He already holds the position. He’s a coach who knows how to win and would also give the program a sense of normalcy in what would be a hectic transition period.
I get that the Gamecocks haven’t lived up to expectations since topping Florida State in the final seconds of their Week 2 matchup. However, the football players have essentially been in a never-ending season since last fall.
Playing over three-straight semesters doesn’t leave much room for healing or player development like a normal offseason usually offers, something the Gamecocks haven’t had since the spring of 2019, two-and-a-half years ago.