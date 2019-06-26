What’s going on in New York? More specifically, what’s wrong with the Mets?
Apparently, while watching from home on June 1, general manager Brodi Van Wagenen called the Mets’ training staff to have them get manager Mickey Calloway to pull ace pitcher Jacob deGrom during a game in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The bullpen ended up blowing a 4-1 lead later in the game.
For Mets’ fans, I can see how aggravating that can be, and I can agree. While there is no harm in a manager and general manager discussing strategy before a game, the manager deserves to make the in-game decisions from the dugout. If they don’t, then why are they there? Why is Van Wagenen telling Calloway what to do? If the Mets, who are 37-44, don’t turn the season around, there is a strong possibility that Van Wagenen’s tenure will outlast Calloway’s with the Mets organization, even though Van Wagenen had a hand in the calls that came from the dugout.
Of course, there is the other side of the coin. In Van Wagenen’s defense, he saw that deGrom was suffering from cramps, and wanted to protect the Mets’ interest before the cramps led to bigger problems. I can understand that, too.
However, I really don’t understand — especially with all of the sets of eyes that are on players from the dugout — why someone who wasn’t at the stadium had to be the one to make the decision about deGrom. Again, Calloway should have been on top of the situation. That’s why he’s there, right? If he isn’t able to look out for a player’s well being, then maybe he shouldn’t be there.
After the game, deGrom said he was capable of staying in the game. We can’t really be certain the Mets wouldn’t have blown the game if deGrom had stayed in, but it’s a safe bet that the Mets would have had a better chance of winning if he had stayed in.
Since that incident, the club from Queens has been imploding. Just this week, the Mets fined Calloway and pitcher Jason Vargas $10,000 each for cursing and threatening physical violence towards a beat writer following a loss to the Cubs in Chicago. Van Wagenen called the situation “disappointing.” It appears that all of the wrong people are trying to call the shots, but no one really has control of the club.