Following a stellar June, the Braves are sittin’ pretty heading into the All-Star break. I don’t know about you, but I wasn’t expecting Atlanta to be this hot this year. But, holding a 51/2 game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East standings, the Bravos aim to start the second half of 2019 on an upbeat.
Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look around the division at the midway point of the season.
To the surprise of no one, Atlanta’s biggest threat is Philadelphia. The Phillies may have started the season slow, but they have found some chemistry in the clubhouse. I’m a firm believer that if you don’t like the guy playing next to you, you’re not going to have a very good year. However, if you’re friends with that same guy, the game becomes more fun and easier to play. If the Phillies can keep up whatever it is they’re doing, it could make for an exciting division race and be the difference in winning the division or fighting for a wild-card berth.
Washington is hovering around .500, and I think that is where they’re going to end the season. The Nationals might improve to a better-than-expected record, but I don’t see them being in playoff contention.
The Mets are imploding. There is a power struggle between manager Mickey Calloway and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen over who controls the clubhouse, and when a leader is needed, there isn’t one to be found. I wouldn’t be surprised if an interim manager was named before the season’s end.
It seems that the Marlins are good at one thing, and one thing only this year — beating the Phillies. While they aren’t perfect against Philadelphia, they do own a 7-6 winning record against the Phils this season. Unfortunately the two squads only meet six more times in 2019, but for the Braves’ sake, maybe Miami can take all six.
And finally, the Braves. I see Atlanta winning the division. There is no denying the good chemistry the Braves have in the clubhouse this season, but I don’t know if it’s good enough to carry them all the way to the World Series. The baseball gods are funny, and like to hand out slumps at the worst possible time, but they don’t have to be season-enders. The 2017 Dodgers lost 16 of 18 late in the season but managed to turn themselves around and make it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series.
The Braves are currently have the second-best record in the National League, and fourth-best in the majors. Not too shabby. They control their own destiny, and anything is possible, but there is still a lot of baseball to be played.
Contact Anniston Star Copy Editor Timothy Cash at tcash@annistonstar.com.