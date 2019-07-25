To my surprise, Atlanta is the second best team in the National League. I’ve always thought the Braves would win their division, but I thought their bullpen was going to hold them back come October. Their bullpen isn’t as weak as I had initially thought, but I think they need to add at least one more piece before Wednesday’s trade deadline if they want to be serious contenders.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has reported that the Braves are actively talking with the Baltimore Orioles about one of their relievers, Mychal Givens. The righty has a 4.23 ERA through 38⅓ innings this season. He’s had an average ERA of 2.91 through the course of his first four years in the bigs, with his best season coming in 2017 when he boasted an ERA of 2.75
Givens would be a good addition to the Braves bullpen, especially after the front office didn’t sign any relievers during the offseason.
Unfortunately, Atlanta isn’t the only team asking about Givens. The Phillies, Nationals, Dodgers and the American League’s Cleveland Indians all have their eyes on Givens.
Last season, Cleveland tried to trade for Givens, but Baltimore decided it would rather hold on to him. The Orioles could decide to keep him this year, too, but I suspect they’ll let him go since they’re going into heavy-duty rebuild mode.
The Dodgers might be back-to-back World Series champions if they’d had better relievers. I can see them opening up the bank for a chance at a third World Series appearance.
The Phillies and Nationals just want to beat the Braves, but the Braves are going to need a good arm if they want to make waves in the postseason.
If his ERA is causing some concern, I wouldn’t sweat it. I think a change of scenery would do him good. All of the teams that are looking at him are postseason contenders, and being around good players could be just what he needs to get back to phenomenal production.
Contact Anniston Star copy editor Timothy Cash at tcash@annistonstar.com.