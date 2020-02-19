Timothy Cash: Newman’s wreck a reminder of racing’s dangers

On television, motorsports come across as people driving around in circles, lap after lap. They make racing look easy, right? In NASCAR, it looks as though the drivers are just maneuvering their way around rush hour traffic in either single- or double-file lines. In Formula One and IndyCar, the drivers are doing the exact same thing, except in a convertible. It all looks so easy, right?
Ryan Newman’s accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500 Monday night was a somber reminder of just how dangerous racing can be.
Heading towards the finish line, Newman’s car was pushed into the wall, which caused it to start to flip before being struck by another car. Newman’s car then became airborne before sliding across the finish line upside down and coming to a rest on fire and pouring out gasoline. Luckily, fire and emergency medical crews extinguished the fires before the gas had a chance to ignite.
Newman was transported to a nearby hospital.
For hours, those who watched the race were waiting on updates on Newman’s condition. I was part of the collective exhale when a NASCAR official read a statement from Roush Fenway Racing — Newman’s team — that said the driver hadn’t sustained any life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
It has been 19 years since Dale Earnhardt passed away during a race in NASCAR’s top division. In that time, the sanctioning bodies in charge of nearly all racing competitions have worked to make the sport safer by implementing walls that give way to lessen impacts, seats and helmets that limit sudden movements by the neck and head to reduce concussion and spinal cord injuries among other innovations. Sadly, last year, Anthoine Hubert, a french driver in Formula Two, lost his life in a race, despite the safety innovations.
We may all speed a little on our morning commute causing us to think of ourselves as race car drivers, but we aren’t pushing our bodies or cars to their absolute limits for hours at a time. Racing might look easy, but the drivers might think otherwise.