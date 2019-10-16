Since the postseason started, the Washington Nationals have looked good. After advancing from the Wild Card Game with a victory over the Brewers, many, including myself, expected their season to end at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. That didn’t happen. The Nats then swept the Cardinals in four games to advance to their first World Series in franchise history. They seem to be more than just hot, they’re on fire.
Two seasons ago, the Dodgers were on fire heading into the Fall Classic against the Houston Astros. They swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, and then topped the Cubs in five games. They were hot.
In the other league, Houston didn’t look as dominant. Although they swept the Red Sox in the ALDS, the Astros had a hard time knocking off the Yankees. But when the going got tough, Houston survived two elimination games and shut out New York in Game 7 to win the American League pennant and advance to face the Dodgers.
From my perspective, Los Angeles looked like the better team to bring home the trophy when the series concluded. Why? The Dodgers were getting rest, while the Yankees and Astros were going round for round in the ALCS. In reality, however, the Dodgers cooled down during their break while the Astros heated up against the Yankees. Houston was able to carry that momentum into the World Series and ultimately brought home a championship that year.
This season, the Astros and Yankees are once again battling for the American League pennant. I wouldn’t be surprised if the series goes seven games once again. If that happens, whoever wins holds all of the momentum going into the World Series.
The Nats are hot right now, and if you’re rooting for them, maybe this break won’t cool them off. The Yankees or Astros certainly won’t cool off between now and the World Series.