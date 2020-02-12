Timothy Cash: MLB has a bigger problem than playoff format

Major League Baseball is considering a change to its playoff format, including adding a third and fourth wild card team to both the American and National leagues, a selection show to announce who would be playing who in the wild-card round and making the wild-card round a best-of-three series. I suppose the changes are a way to increase ratings.
I get it, I really do. Baseball, like other professional sports, is a business, and a way it can boost profits is to increase its TV ratings. But I believe there is a better way: do away with blackout rules.
Take Los Angeles, America’s second biggest TV market. The area has two baseball clubs — the Angels and Dodgers — but unless you’re a fan of the team from Orange County, you’re pretty much stuck watching whomever is featured on Sunday Night Baseball, which may or may not include the Dodgers. Aside from those nationally televised games, only around 10 other games are broadcasted on local TV.
Why, you ask? Spectrum won the rights to broadcast Dodger games in 2014 and created SportsNetLA to air those games on. The problem? Spectrum had a hard time selling the channel to other TV providers in Southern California, and resulted in only Spectrum’s customers being able to watch the majority of the Dodgers season. Spectrum’s coverage area doesn’t include all of Los Angeles, also.
MLB does offer MLB.TV, where fans can watch out-of-market games, but sadly those in L.A. are blacked out from viewing the Dodgers. We here in northeast Alabama have a better opportunity to watch the Dodgers than those who live just a few miles away from the stadium, and we’re all aware of the level of baseball that the Dodgers have been playing since 2014.
If MLB really wanted to increase their ratings, it would do away with those silly black-out rules and let all fans watch their local teams. I mean, just imagine if we couldn’t watch the Braves every day?