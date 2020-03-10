Timothy Cash: Lug nutgate is just an excuse to hate NASCAR

I’m glad Facebook, Twitter or Instagram weren’t around following Dale Earnhardt's death in 2001, but at the same time, I wish there were comments from that time.
While I’d hate to relive Dale's death, I’d be more focused on what people were saying about the changes NASCAR were making to make the sport safer. I sit here and wonder what they’d say, but I know some, if not most, would simply read: “NASCAR IS DEAD!!!!”
Fast forward to last week. In anticipation of NASCAR’s new car dubbed "next gen,' the sanctioning body announced the new car will sport a larger 18-inch rim with (GASP) a single center lug nut. You can imagine how insightful the comments on Facebook are.
“NASCAR IS DEAD” or “That’s it, I’m through with NASCAR” certainly led the field, but what intrigued me the most was the question: “How can NASCAR race stock cars if nothing on them is stock?”
Maybe to see real stock cars racing, you would have to go back to the 1930s or '40s and watch bootleggers flee from authorities. By the time Bill France founded NASCAR in 1948, most racers were using modified engines and other special parts that weren’t purchasable options on the showroom floor or most auto part stores. By the mid-'50s when Smokey Yunick, Holman-Moody and Junior Johnson were all entering cars and competing, nothing was stock. Sure, you could go to the dealer and buy a Ford or Chevy with a motor that was racing on Sunday’s, but a factory motor didn’t stand a chance when compared to a souped-up version that raced on Sunday.
Today, every change NASCAR makes is tied to safety. In its testing of the next gen car, it was determined that the five lug nut design had a 30 percent greater chance of failing compared to the single lug nut design. Testers of the new car —namely Joey Logano and Erik Jones — said it’s harder to handle than the current car. I’m guessing the governing body wants the driver in the safest car possible if they are going to start making races harder for them.
Additionally, NASCAR said the single lug nut will require a lot more torque to fasten the wheel to the axel, and it expects the process to take around the same amount of time in a pit stop as the the five lug nut takes now.
Of course, none of that matters to some people. When forgetting every other difference between a street legal car and a race car, I guess replacing the last stock component — rims with lug nuts glued on — pushes too many buttons for some people.
