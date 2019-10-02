Thursday night, when the Braves and Cardinals square off in the opening game of the NLDS, Dallas Keuchel will start on the mound for Atlanta. Mike Foltynewicz and Mike Soroka will get the nod for Games 2 and 3, respectfully. If the series goes more than three games, don’t expect veteran Julio Teheran to get the ball.
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker announced today that Teheran will not appear on the Braves’ NLDS roster. Snitker is choosing to add an extra position player instead of more pitching.
More power to him for making that choice, but I’m not a big fan of that decision.
The Cardinals are hot right now. Not only does St. Louis have a solid pitching rotation, it also has a well-rounded lineup with bats that are capable of doing damage. If the Cardinals’ bats do get hot early, the Braves will be forced to call on their bullpen earlier than they’d like.
Sure, Atlanta has beefed up its bullpen since struggling early in the season, but competition in the postseason is going to be a little tougher than what the Braves faced most of the season. If Atlanta’s arms get tired early, it’s going to be disaterious for its World Series dreams.
Snitker has said he wouldn’t hesitate to use Max Fried out of the bullpen if need be. If that happens to be the case, it never hurts to have an extra starting pitcher on the roster.
I’m not saying Teheran deserves a roster spot. His 3.81 ERA isn’t terrible by any means, and I think he’s a good asset for the Braves. However, I’m a firm believer that you can never have too much pitching. Snitker seems to think one can’t have too many bats. You can’t fault him for that, because you can’t have offense without bats.