Although Le’Veon Bell wasn’t the first to holdout, the former Steelers running back’s decision to sit out last season for a more lucrative contract instead of playing on the franchise tag may be the start of a trend among the NFL’s elite players. Case in point: Melvin Gordon.
Gordon is the latest to publicly say he’ll sit out training camp or more if he doesn’t get a new contract or a new team. Gordon, who earns around $5 million a year with the Los Angeles Chargers, wants an elite contract that would more than double his average yearly salary to well over $10 million a year. I wouldn’t assume teams are lining up to hand out elite contracts, especially at a position where injuries are common. He’s also an already well-paid running back, so there might not be much of a market for him in trade situations.
The Chargers also have Austin Ekeler, who had better luck on the field last season when comparing per-touch production. Ekeler is only due around $600,000, and becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season. If Gordon does end up sitting out, Ekeler may become the next James Conner, who surprised the football world when he became a pro-bowl back for Pittsburgh last year, and Gordon may find himself without a job. But I think the Chargers are going to try and keep him.
Also, the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott has supposedly said he will sit out training camp if he doesn’t get a new contract. He has two years left on his rookie contract while quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are free agents after this season, so we’ll see if Jerry Jones makes Elliott the priority, or if the rumors are even true.
As for Bell’s holdout last season, I think it ended up being a bust. This season, the Jets are paying him $14.5 million, which is what he would have earned if he hadn’t sat out last season. If he were still with the Steelers, he would be making $16.5 million this year. So, is it even worth it to hold out?
Contact Anniston Star copy editor Timothy Cash at tcash@annistonstar.com.