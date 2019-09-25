In less than a week, we all get to witness the glory of postseason baseball, and I think October is going to end with the Los Angeles Dodgers finally winning their first World Series since 1988. I mean, third time’s the charm, right?
Although they aren’t as hot as they were early in the season, the Dodgers are still a dangerous team loaded with big bats and a solid pitching rotation.
It won’t be an easy road to the Fall Classic, however. The National League East is a tough division, and I think the Dodgers’ NL Division Series and National League Championship Series opponents are going to be the top two teams from the East.
I think the Nationals will have no problem in the wild-card game, and will face the Dodgers in the NLDS. Los Angeles holds a 4-3 record against the Nationals, but Washington is playing better baseball than it was earlier in the season, so the Dodgers are going to have their hands full. I see this series going all five games with the Dodgers winning three.
Next, Los Angeles will move on to face the Braves for the NL pennant. This season, Atlanta picked up right where it left off last season, and has held a comfortable position in the upper echelon of the National League. The Dodgers hold a 4-2 record against Atlanta this season, and while I don’t see the series going all seven games, I’m comfortable saying I don’t think the Braves will be a pushover either. I see the series going six games, with Atlanta taking the two in SunTrust Park.