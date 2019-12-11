Think back to last winter. Like usual, there were footballs being thrown, basketballs being dribbled, and hockey pucks being shot. Other than that, though, nothing else was happening. There was no earth-shattering trade news coming out of baseball’s winter meetings. There wasn’t a pitcher signing a blockbuster deal in free agency. I mean nothing was going on.
Turn your calendars back to this year, and you’ll notice this year’s scenario is much different. At the time of this writing, over 60 players have either been traded for, claimed off of waivers or invited to spring training.
Where are the big marquee signees you ask? Well, the Braves signed Cole Hamels to a one-year deal worth $18 million. The World Series Champion Nationals re-signed Stephen Strasburg, for seven more years, to the tune of $245 million. And the Bronx Bombers signed Gerrit Cole to a record-breaking $324 million deal spread out over nine years. So yeah, there has been some money spent.
I’m glad to see MLB executives and players aren’t taking a page out of last season’s playbook, and we’re getting to see some marquee signings before spring training has commenced. And with the players still in the free agent pool, I’m sure we haven’t seen the last marquee signing of the offseason, and we might not have seen the biggest contract handed out, either.