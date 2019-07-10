Congrats to the Mets’ Pete Alonso for winning the Home Run Derby on Monday night, but I think the real action happened in the semifinals between Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson, who combined for a whopping 79 homers.
Like me, I’m sure a lot of viewers pegged the Blue Jays’ third baseman the victor after his 29 first-round homers eliminated Oakland’s Matt Chapman, who hit only 13. Pederson (21) had a closer opening round, hitting only five more home runs than his 2017 World Series foe Alex Bregman (16).
That semifinal showdown proved to be a little tougher for Guerrero than I had imagined, having to add three tiebreakers to see who would advance to the final round.
In regular time, Guerrero hit another 29 homers in front of Pederson, who looked tired after the first round. When the camera would cut to Pederson, he had a look of disbelief on his face, and I thought there was no way he could compete. Pederson proved me wrong, however, tying Guerrero's 29.
In the first tiebreaker, both batters were given an extra minute to hit more home runs. Guerrero and Pederson hit eight each. The next two tiebreakers were the best of three swings. Both batters hit a single homer in the first go-round, but Guerrero managed two in the second to Pederson’s one.
Guerrero — I’m sure he was gassed — fell to Alonso in the finals by a single homer 23-22.
All in all, Guerrero hit 91 homers, breaking Giancarlo Stanton record of 61 in 2016’s derby in San Diego. He also broke Josh Hamilton’s first-round record of 28 in 2008.
I don’t think Guerrero has lived up to expectations since being called up in late April, but his performance Monday should show Blue Jays that the rookie has a lot of potential once he gets fully settled in.