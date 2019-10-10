Wellborn faces its biggest test yet.
Jacksonville plays for another region title.
Anniston tries to stay on course for a home playoff opener.
Pleasant Valley faces dangerous game.
Oxford tries to stay on course ahead of two big region games.
Alexandria tries to stay on course for region-title showdown with Etowah.
Those are the biggest storylines head into Week 7 of the prep football season. Let’s get right them!
1. Wellborn’s gauntlet
Having clinched a playoff berth and won its fans the right to chant it, undefeated Wellborn makes the turn for home and the gauntlet that will decide what seed the Panthers carry into the playoffs, and whether they will play at home.
Wellborn plays host to Randolph County this week, goes to Pleasant Valley next week then plays host to Piedmont in two weeks. It’s the Panthers’ very own Class 3A, Region 6 tournament, with their first region title since 1995 as the ultimate prize.
Oh, and they might want to avoid tiebreakers. Those weren’t kind, in 2012 and 2013.
2. Golden history grab
It’s been a different kind of year for Jacksonville. At 5-2 with losses to Calhoun County rivals Alexandria and Piedmont, there’s no chance for back-to-back perfect regular seasons with a sweep of rivals.
The Golden Eagles can still grab history, however.
They play Oneonta on Friday in a game that, barring upsets against White Plains and Hokes Bluff, could decide the 4A, Region 6 title. If Jacksonville wins the fourth region title in school history, it will also achieve history by winning back-to-back region titles for the first time.
It’s all still there for the taking, and Jacksonville needs to take it. Those losses to non-region losses to Piedmont and Alexandria will hurt in a tiebreaker.
3. Rebounding Bulldogs
Anniston lost a 38-30 classic to Jacksonville on Friday. It was a game that belongs on anyone’s top 10 list of games involving teams from Calhoun County this year.
The Bulldogs come away lamenting the program’s oldest nemesis, penalties. Lots of them, including an illegal shift that cost them a big gain to the Jacksonville 27-yard line on the wouldbe tying drive.
On the upside, Anniston still has a chance for a home playoff game. The Bulldogs’ best hope is a Jacksonville victory over Oneonta this week, followed by a victory of their own over Oneonta. They also have to avoid slipups against White Plains and Ashville.
Anniston last played host to a playoff game in 2011.
4. Keeping Valley pleasant
Pleasant Valley (5-1, 3-1) remains in the driver’s seat for its first playoff berth since 2010 but can ill afford a slipup against B.B. Comer this week. It’s a game one would’ve penciled in as a victory in preseason, but Comer (2-4, 1-3) comes improved, averaging 29 points a game.
The Tigers also give up 29 points a game, so the Raiders’ offense needs to be ready for a potentially high-scoring game. On the other side are 3A, Region 6 games against Wellborn and Randolph County and a non-region game against unbeaten Ohatchee.
5. Jackets on top
As of this past Friday, unbeaten Oxford sits atop 6A, Region 6, the only unbeaten team in region play. This after Pinson Valley beat Gardendale 21-0, and the Yellow Jackets own a victory over Pinson Valley.
Oxford has broken through what’s been its hard ceiling in a region its former head coach, Ryan Herring, dubbed “the SEC West.” Now, the Yellow Jackets just have to avoid falling back through, before the regular season ends.
Oxford goes to Shades Valley (2-4, 1-2) this week, looking to clear the trap game before region showdowns with Clay-Chalkville and Gardendale, both at home.
6. Alexandria survives
Unbeaten Alexandria survived a 5A, Region 6 test last week, winning 16-10 in double overtime at Sardis. The Valley Cubs just need to avoid another trap against Southside (1-5, 1-2) this week to stay on course for a clash with Etowah for the region title.
This was supposed to be a young Alexandria team. True to second-year coach Todd Ginn’s words in preseason, the Valley Cubs are a lot better than expected.
A defense giving up just 7.6 points a game doesn’t hurt. It also helps to have two running backs, Nate McCallum and Ronnie Royal, who have shown they can put up 200-yard games.