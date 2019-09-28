He has a Talladega trophy. He is the third-most successful driver there over the past nine races. He has more restrictor plate victories than Kurt Busch and Martin Truex. He has more wins at Talladega and Daytona than half the original 16 contenders for this season’s championship.
Yet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will arrive at the 1000bulbs.com 500 on Oct. 13 in the uncomfortable role of racing for an owner who no longer cares for his services. Such are the awkward NASCAR divorces, where the papers are filed yet you share the same bed.
After a text message to “come by the shop in the morning,” Stenhouse got sacked this week by Roush Fenway Racing, in whose employ he has served for more than a decade. Such is the sometimes desperate, “what have you done for me lately” world of NASCAR.
It’s like the great philosopher Norm Peterson once offered on “Cheers”: “It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, and I’m wearing Milk-Bone underwear.”
Having not won since 2017, and having caused far too much mayhem for himself and others with his aggressive style, got Stenhouse bit in the butt.
Stenhouse was “blindsided,” he told reporters in Charlotte this week in advance of today’s race on that oval/road course hybrid “roval.” By the time he did his interviews, he was gracious and appreciative of the opportunity the Roush organization offered, painted a big ol’ smiley face on the chances for the rest of the season. He played the politics perfectly.
He confessed “I’ve been angry at times but, for the most part, I look back on all of it and I’m super thankful.”
For Roush Fenway Racing, this isn’t what have you done for me lately. It took the “what did you do for me a long, long time ago” approach. It announced Friday it hired Chris Buescher away from JTG Racing to drive the No. 17 Mustang next season. He was a developmental driver for RFR as a teenager in 2009, then won three Xfinity races for Roush in 2014-15, earning the series title in 2015.
All this says more about the state of Roush Fenway than it does either Stenhouse or Buescher. It is a once-prominent organization trying to regain some relevance. Buescher’s Xfinity championship was the most recent series title for RFR. Stenhouse’s 2017 July win at Daytona was the last victory in the Cup series, and his two wins that year are the only ones for Roush since June 22, 2014. That’s two for 477 starts as a team.
Jack Roush’s juggernaut that once featured greats like Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth, Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards has lately handed the keys to Stenhouse, Trevor Bayne and a fading Ryan Newman.
The Roush predicament isn’t unique. It isn’t just cars that go in circles in racing. So do the moments of domination and futility. Rick Hendrick has just 10 wins since the beginning of the 2017 season. Richard Childress has had three wins since Kevin Harvick bolted for Stewart Haas in 2014. Chip Ganassi has one win since September 2017.
The decline is surprising. Jack Roush is an innovator and a genius. He has successful companies. He has worked closely with the U.S. Army, notably Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal, helping translate racing engineering into military use, and vice versa, like adapting windshield “tear-offs” of race cars for helicopters in desert locales.
Roush said Friday at Charlotte that his team “identified some things we should be working on, which had not been on our radar screen, and we worked on those things.”
Something else Roush said, in taking this second chance with Buescher.
“It’s not often in real life that you have a chance to re-do a mistake,” he said.
Count on this: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will come to Talladega trying to prove Jack Roush made another one.
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.