The standards for employment on a NASCAR pit crew were somewhat less strict, to put it lightly, 36 years ago. That’s when such employment might simply be a perk of spending the occasional evening in the company of a race car driver, with frosty mugs on the table and music in the air.
Which is how I found myself lugging the gas-can wagon from pit road to the fuel station at the July 1983 race at Talladega as Grant Adcox raced the No. 29 Chevrolet sponsored by his father Herb, a Chevy dealer in our hometown of Chattanooga.
After the green flag fell, I was hustling toward the gas pumps when a hush came over Talladega. Neil Bonnett’s engine went ka-blooie on turn 3 of the second lap. Oil splattered everywhere. Adcox caught up in the mess and crashed.
My pit crew experience had lasted less than two laps. We retired to the infield and watched as some 32-year-old up-and-comer named Dale Earnhardt collected the first of his 10 Talladega victories.
Adcox ran 14 Cup races at Talladega, managing a top finish of fifth in 1978. However, he was the Dale Earnhardt of ARCA racers there. And as the speedway prepares to celebrate this 50th anniversary, I wanted to tell you of good a racer ARCA ever saw — and as good a guy as you’d want to know.
In 1986-87, Adcox won all four ARCA races at Talladega. He won again in 1989, and twice he sat on the pole. In his nine attempts, he had an average finish of eighth. Of the 908 laps he completed at Talladega, he was in the lead for 468 of them. He won nine times on the ARCA series, finishing in the top 10 32 times in 55 starts.
His team wasn’t richly funded. Krystal came briefly on board as a generous sponsor, but his dad — Mr. A to us all — mostly paid the bills. They worked out of a small garage near a watering hole called Buckets O’Brien, where the team and friends would unwind, listening to Bill McCallie and the Bluegrass Express. One night, they were working into the wee hours prepping for Talladega and missed the band’s performance.
“After we finished at Buckets that night, we loaded up the band and played another hour (at the shop) for Grant and all the guys,” McCallie recalled. “He thanked me and I wished him good luck. At the race that Sunday, a camera zoomed in on the back spoiler of Grant’s race car and there in big letters was THE BLUEGRASS EXPRESS.”
That’s the kind of good guy he was. And his big heart came with a wicked sense of humor.
Hanging out in his hauler on a race day, I poached two or three — or, OK, maybe six or seven — Oreos from the assortment of snacks. It didn’t go unnoticed. Two days later, a box arrived at my office. A package of Oreos, courtesy of Grant. It cost $1.25 for the cookies and $10 for delivery — and it was worth it for the laughs.
He once took me to a nearby dirt track and let me drive his late model car for a couple of dozen laps. Helping me into the car, Adcox said, “It’s got automatic transmission. Which is good, since you’re not smart enough to shift gears.”
Those memories rushed back as I found a column I wrote about him in The Star nearly 30 years ago.
It ran on Monday, Nov. 20, 1989, the day after Grant Adcox slammed into the turn 3 wall at Atlanta Speedway, a crash that took the life of a friend, and of Talladega’s greatest ARCA racer.
