Mark McCarter: Qualifying for Cup races is disappearing, and that's just fine

TALLADEGA — Nose to tail, leading the pack, appropriately, the No. 2 of Brad Keselowski and the No. 20 of Joey Logano, among them nine Talladega victories.
It was 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
It was the team’s haulers, trundling into the Talladega Superspeedway infield, awaiting the early evening staging in the garage area.
It was a subtle 18-wheel reminder of how COVID-19 has changed NASCAR, likely forever.
And a reminder that some of what has been implemented in its pandemic pivot doesn’t need to change.
In the interest of health and economy — let’s be honest; that’s in reverse order of sport’s priorities — qualifying sessions have been minimized. In only seven of this season’s races is the field set by qualifying, including the season finale at Phoenix, at which the champion will be determined.
NASCAR has a complex formula to establish the starting lineups, and for all the metrics applied make it happen, it makes sense. It rewards on-track performance, not some fluky few seconds.
“Although it’s confusing, it’s fair,” Logano said early in the season.
Let math continue to set the field. Especially as it saves money and manpower. Qualifying doesn’t draw fans. But it does force teams to arrive too early and, really, for what? This isn’t Formula 1, where Lewis Hamilton wins the pole and never gets passed and you wonder why you woke up early on a Sunday morning to watch a predestined race in some European countryside. These guys actually pass each other.
In the last 23 years, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (in 2017) is the only driver to win a Talladega race from the pole. In that time, among the pole-sitters have been Stacy Compton, Elliott Sadler, David Gilliland, Travis Kvapil, Juan Pablo Montoya, Brian Scott and Brian Vickers.
Only once in the six events this year with timed qualifying did the pole-winner also win the race, and only once has the pole-sitter, by virtue of points, gone on to win.
Let’s note that Dale Earnhardt Sr. captured 10 Talladega races — and just three poles, from which he won only once.
Qualifying also made sense in the days of a more geographical condensed schedule, when two-thirds of the races were within six hours of Charlotte. The movement west means the hauler drivers are getting three times the seat time of the race car driver, and it means more challenging travel and less down-time for the crews.
In ancient times, the haulers might arrive in Talladega as early as Wednesday. Tricky as these places could be, teams and drivers were permitted generous practice time on Thursdays. Then came Friday qualifying, to set the first 20 spots. Then a second round on Saturday, completing the field. As recently as 15 years ago, there might be a half-dozen drivers who weren’t fast enough to make the race.
At Talladega and Daytona, qualifying was heavily emphasized, sometimes counterproductive to the race itself. It became the chance to grab 15 minutes of fame for a team that would inevitably sink two days later like it had concrete blocks tied to it.
Few events anywhere in sports brought more drudgery than a Talladega qualifying, to give 50 cars two laps of 2.66-mile touring at top speed, along with the requisite speed-up and cool-down driving.
What we’ll see Sunday is that the qualifying order, set by metrics, don’t matter.
On the other hand, as for arriving early to get in some practice laps, we’ll doubtless see ample evidence that’s still not such a bad idea.
Veteran sportswriter Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.