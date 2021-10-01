Mark McCarter: PLAYOFF HUNT Talladega no longer a cut-off race, but plenty of drivers' britches are burning

Once upon a time, before NASCAR displayed characteristic benevolence in cutting off Talladega from being a cut-off race, it was observed that “some drivers race as in bubble-wrap, others as if their britches are on fire.”
As the YellaWood 500 arrives Sunday, we find only Denny Hamlin swaddled in bubble-wrap. By virtue of his win at Las Vegas last weekend, he’s clinched his position in the NASCAR Cup playoffs' next tier.
Elsewhere in the field, you can expect burning britches in this second race of the Round of 12.
Hamlin will sit on the front row alongside teammate Kyle Busch, based on NASCAR’s complex qualifying system that considers factors like previous finishing positions, point standings, and, we believe, the Dow Jones average, drivers’ fantasy football results, astrological signs and a roulette wheel squirreled away in the NASCAR hauler. (Anything, though, that can spare us from the watch-grass-grow monotony of a two-hour Talladega qualifying session is appreciated.)
To be sure, there is some bit of a cushion, as it has been the previous four years, with another race remaining in this tier before a quartet of drivers are eliminated from contention in the Cup playoffs. They go from Talladega to Charlotte’s roval, where drivers must perform that seldom-required skill of a right-hand turn.
What NASCAR’s poohbahs recognized was the fickle nature of Talladega Superspeedway. This place breaks your heart like your first crush. It has a plot as predictable as a cheesy horror movie, but with unpredictable victims.
In the never-ending quest to manufacture drama within its playoff system, NASCAR went to the elimination format in 2014. The four drivers with fewest points at the end of three-race stages were bounced. The rule led to disastrous results for some drivers, controversy and unintended consequences.
In 2014, Kyle Busch was in second place in the standings but was wrecked and finished 40th, deleting him from the playoffs. He made it known in future years he’d “rather sit at home” than come to Talladega.
In 2015, Dale Earnhardt Jr. needed to win to advance, but was eliminated when Joey Logano won under caution. The yellow flag came out when Kevin Harvick caused a wreck, something that many drivers suggested was intentional — especially since the caution assured his spot in the next round.
Tweeted Denny Hamlin, “What a joke. We have a car with no motor wreck the field to end the race. Complete crap. Sorry to anybody who spent $ coming to this circus.”
In 2016, many drivers chose to race as slowly as possible, coasting in the rear of the field, something that “goes against everything you ever want to do as a race car driver,” as Matt Kenseth said.
Which brings us again to this weekend, and the britches afire. Kyle Larson, the unquestioned driver of the year, will clinch a spot for the next round barring total calamity. Busch is third and Martin Truex Jr. is fourth in the standings, and this place has bedeviled them both. They’ve averaged 21st and 27th place finishes, respectively, the last 10 races.
Next in line are Ryan Blaney, a two-time winner and driving a Penske Ford, which has nine wins in the last 14 Talladega races, and Chase Elliott. They’re in survive-and-advance mode.
At the bottom of the standings, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell are going to need something semi-miraculous to Frogger up from 11th and 12th, respectively. Which leaves us with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, barely ahead of ninth-place William Byron. And, lo, hanging there in 10th, that mischief-maker Kevin Harvick, 60 points off the lead, seven points from the cutline — and at a speedway where he’s consistently competitive.
Logano, Keselowski and Harvick, all of whom have been involved in feuds with one another, are not coming to Talladega meekly.
If you’ve paid $ for this weekend, the circus could well be worth it.
Veteran sportswriter Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.