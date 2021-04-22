Mark McCarter: It's the same ol' Talladega, in more ways than just the racing

Dale Earnhardt, whose name and visage you might occasionally stumble across on these pages and this website, and I made our Talladega debut on the same day in 1978.
Dale finished 12th.
I finished a 12-pack.
Thus began a long history at the track for us both. He raced at Talladega 44 times. I’m somewhere in the high 60s or low 70s in Talladega races, either among the revelry in the infield, on pit road in a PR capacity or nearly two-thirds of the races as a journalist.
I’ve followed the evolution from the slingshot strategy to the numbing two-car drafts to the current traffic jams, from before, during and after the restrictor plate era. A lot of changes, a lot of different faces.
But, as I recently pored over the transcript of a driver’s media interview to mine a few quotes, I realized some things remained the same. A Talladega Q&A never seems to vary. Like this one that didn’t happen, but could:
Cole Stroker Jr., driver of the No. 13 Bob’s Biscuits Chevrolet, spoke yesterday with the media at Talladega.
Q: What do you expect from Talladega?
Stroker: It’s going to be the same ol’ Talladega. It’s a crapshoot. It’s 50-50 chance you’re going to leave on a wrecker instead of on all four wheels. We’re going to run around single file for 100 laps, then somebody will do something stupid turn the backstretch into an auto salvage yard.
Q: Will you and your Chevy teammates work together?
Stroker: I know we’ll work together in the draft. I have great teammates, and you shouldn’t make a big deal about how I dragged one of them out of the car at Richmond last week and threatened to hit him so hard with a lug wrench that his grandchildren would feel the pain. And just because I haven’t spoken to two others since Darlington in ’19 doesn’t mean that we’re not friends. That’s just racin’. We’re competitors, and sometimes emotion gets the best of us. We’re teammates — at least until the last lap. Then, they better get away from my front bumper.
Q: What about your season so far?
Stroker: I know you media people want to make a big deal out of how we haven’t won all year, and not since we got that rain-shortened race in 2018 at Michigan. And you’ve overblown things about that extra two-gallon fuel cell NASCAR caught us with at Vegas. That was just a miscommunication.
We’ve been competitive every week, except for that 30th at Daytona, the 25th at Phoenix, the 27th at Bristol and that crash last week at Richmond. We’ve been a top-five car all year, but we haven’t gotten the breaks.
Q: What are your first Talladega memories?
Stroker: I came here with my dad, Cole Stroker Sr., when he was racing and I was just a kid. The guys on his crew made me feel like a part of the team. I’ll never forget the day they sent me to Rusty Wallace’s team for a long weight. I must have stood there forever before one of the guys called me back to our hauler.
Q: What do you think of the atmosphere at Talladega?
Stroker: Well, somebody once said it’s “Antietam meets Caligula,” which I first figured must have been the names of two monsters in a movie who were attacking Tokyo. But I guess it’s because of the flags and the parties.
On Fridays, me and some guys on the team would drive around the infield and mess with the fans and have a few beers. It’s amazing what a couple of souvenir caps and some Mardi Gras beads will get you.
I still think the greatest idea in Talladega infield history was the year that Dale Junior went from driving the 8 to the 88, and the tattoo guy was set up in a tent and was charging $100 to add the extra 8 to peoples’ tattoos.
Q: How do you avoid being in the “Big One?”
Stroker: That’s easy. Skip Talladega and go straight to Kansas.
Veteran sportswriter Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. He can be reached at markfmccarter@gmail.com.