The kid’s milestone finish didn’t even merit a footnote on that eerie April afternoon. The minor details of the 2009 Aaron’s 499 got all tangled and lost among the twisted steel and shrapnel on the homestretch of Talladega Superspeedway.
Brad Keselowski and Carl Edwards collided. Edwards flew into the fence, pieces of metal flying everywhere. Keselowski, then a virtual unknown, won the race in one of the great surprise finishes in track history.
Beyond that storyline, a modest ninth-place finish for a rookie driver was a burp in a hurricane.
Little did we know what that day would foretell. Keselowski would become the winningest active driver at Talladega. Joey Logano, the ninth-place finisher, would become his teammate on the most dominant Talladega team of this decade.
Sure, we knew about Logano before that day. But who really paid any attention when he slalomed through the debris and came home ninth?
“I remember it being maybe the first time I ran well in a Cup car,” Logano said in reflection. “Maybe one of my first top 10s was at Talladega.”
Indeed, it was his first, in what was his 12th start at NASCAR’s top tier.
“It’s been a pretty good track for me, whether at the beginning of my career or lately. It’s been a lot of fun for us,” he said.
Were anybody to start making a early book on the April 28 running of the Geico 500, a safe bet would be the 28-year-old Joseph Thomas Logano, the defending champion of this event — and of the Monster Energy NASCAR Series itself. (Going into today’s race at Bristol, he’s fourth in points, with a playoff spot already clinched by virtue of his victory at Las Vegas in March.)
He’s a three-time winner at Talladega, has collected the most points of any driver in the past seven races, has the eight-best career average finish among drivers with double-digit starts and has led more laps than anyone over the past 10 Talladega races.
“Big crashes or great wins have come there. That’s kinda how it works for me,” Logano said. “We either win, finish in the top five – or don’t finish. That’s the way Talladega is for me.”
One more history lesson before the bell rings: Between Logano and the aforementioned Keselowski, his teammate at Penske Racing, they have six of the last nine Talladega victories. And Fords have won nine of the last 10, the only outlier being some guy named Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“To win at Talladega, a lot of things have to go your way,” Logano said. “You have to have a great car. That’s really important. You’ve got to have a good driver and you’ve got to have a good spotter, being able to communicate what’s going on to put yourself in a position to be successful.
“The third piece is having good teammates who are willing to work together, who understand how to take control of the race. As a driver out there by yourself, you can’t control the race,” he continued.
There’s another piece this go-‘round. It’ll be a combination of mechanical aptitude and crystal-ball reading. Stop me if you’ve heard this, but there’s a new rules package for Talladega. There are new rules packages going into Talladega roughly every time there’s a new movie starring Samuel L. Jackson. This time around, it’s a bigger spoiler on the rear end, perhaps bringing a parachute effect.
“When we get to Talladega, there are plenty of questions how that pack is going to be, how the draft is going to be,” Logano said. “Whoever figures it out first is going to be successful.”
But, fact is, “it’s been a year of questions,” as Logano said.
Having the right answers emerge from Logano and Penske Racing won’t surprise anyone.
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star.