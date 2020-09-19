Mark McCarter: Harvick is deserving, but will the year of COVID deny him a Cup championship?

This is the year Kevin Harvick deserves to be the NASCAR champion. This is the year he assures his status as first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Trouble is, this year is, well, it’s this year. And you have to figure 2020 isn’t yet finished with all its tricks.
Harvick is far and away NASCAR’s best racer in 2020. Going into the weekend, he had eight wins and 18 top fives in 28 starts. (All due respect to Denny Hamlin, with six wins, but Harvick’s average finish is 6.4 compared to 9.1 for Hamlin.) No driver has won more than eight races in a single season since Carl Edwards in 2008, and Harvick has ample opportunity to hit double-digits.
You can make the case he’s consistently been NASCAR’s best racer since the start of the 2010 season. He has 46 wins and has eight times been in the top 3 in the final standings. That’s more wins than Kyle Busch, Keselowski, Hamlin or anybody else.
Yet, here we are in a playoff sport. Twelve drivers go to work this week with near-equal opportunity to win the championship as Harvick. That’s the problem with playoffs. “Best” and “most deserving” don’t always collide with “hottest” and “luckiest.”
To say that Harvick needs this second NASCAR championship to validate his career as a Hall of Famer is like saying Peyton Manning needed that second Super Bowl title to become a Hall of Famer. But if there was any question about Harvick going into the Hall in his first year of eligibility — and that could be 2035, the way he’s racing now — this season erased that.
Younger fans might not appreciate the complexity of Harvick’s first NASCAR Cup ride. He took over Dale Earnhardt’s car in 2001, driving for a team in shock and mourning over Earnhardt’s death. Yes, it was a great car, and a great team, albeit one that arrived at work each day heavy of heart. The pressure was unfathomable. In only his third start, he won by inches at Atlanta over an in-his-prime Jeff Gordon.
In the two decades since, Harvick probably hasn’t gotten his just due. He is hardly koala-cuddly, given to occasional media-room snark.
On the track, there always seems another shiny object that’s distracted us from Harvick. His arrival coincided with that of a fellow Californian, a guy named Jimmie Johnson, who went off and won seven championships as Harvick’s Richard Childress Racing clearly began to lose its mojo in the 2000s.
There was the emergence of Busch, then a boy-band full of young faces to which we were eager to bequeath the future of the sport, and the mainstream media’s mad crush on the new girl in school, Danica Patrick. There was an inordinate amount of attention was being paid to drivers who were handing over their car keys — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Gordon and, now, Johnson.
Finally, this is the year of the pandemic. Nobody can quite figure how we’re put things in a perspective of history. There’s going to be an asterisk shortage by the time 2020 sports are fully recorded.
Yes, NASCAR will have run its full complement of races, but it’s the COVID Cup, with its creative improvisation of scheduling, like a pit crew applying duct tape and Bondo to a semi-wrecked car, and no practice or qualifying.
If any driver other than Harvick emerges from this season and these playoffs with a championship, we need to reach into the cupboard for still another asterisk. Something like *NASCAR champ the year future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick was far and away the best racer.
Veteran sportswriter Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.