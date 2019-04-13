He was calf-deep in water, and the rain wasn’t letting up. He was scurrying as if every rain drop was melting part of his soul.
Frankly, it was great entertainment to view from afar.
I was on the staircase landing outside the old, original press box at Talladega Superspeedway, a wonderful people-watching spot, with the inimitable Clyde Bolton of The Birmingham News.
That’s when we saw the guy, calf-deep in water, outside his motorhome in the press parking lot just down the hill.
First of all, what’s an enormous RV doing in the media lot?
Still, it was hilarious to watch as the man scurried around, soaked to the skin, trying to batten everything down, scoop up and store all the chairs and tables outside the RV, then roll up the awning before the winds picked up even more.
Then we got a better look.
It was George Smith.
And we laughed even more. Because, well, that’s what you do when your friend is calf-deep in water and frantically trying to keep his RV from becoming the U.S.S. Minnow.
George had long moved out of sports when I came to The Star as sports editor in 1989, but he took a liking to me. Partly because I had an interest in NASCAR, partly because I had come recommended by a good mutual friend, long-time coach Buddy Nix.
If you knew George, you’ll not be surprised he was in full-bore, get-off-my-lawn mode when we had our last conversation about NASCAR last spring. Drivers aren’t tough enough. They aren’t accessible to the media. How you could pull up a chair and talk to Richard Petty for 30 minutes in the garage. The races are boring. The cars aren’t stock.
But, after George’s death this week, I thought it’d be appropriate to share some of his more flattering words on NASCAR, about which he wrote with flair and passion:
“What Junior Johnson was was a charger. Junior believed in sticking your foot in there and keeping it there until you won the race or something broke.”
“Richard Brickhouse is not a building. Richard Brickhouse is flesh, bone and blood, much like you and I. He has two arms, two feet, and a brain he sometimes uses.”
“Cale Yarborough looked more like a man straight from the fires of hell than one who had just tapped Bill France’s treasury for $22,215.”
“Janet Guthrie no longer drives down the backstretch like somebody looking for a radar trap.”
“It’s Ford vs. Chevrolet. It’s aerodynamics vs. horsepower. It’s right vs. wrong. And it’s Bill Elliott vs. everybody else in the world.”
“What (Dave Marcis) is is five feet and 10 inches of balding veteran driver with a bone-tired hollowness in eyes that have looked up too many exhaust pipes too many times.”
“All that came on the heels of a metal-screaming, cement-busing melee going toward the checkered flag in the trioval of this 2.5 mile granddaddy of super speedways. It gave (David) Pearson his first ever Daytona 500 (and kept Richard) Petty from his sixth. Controversy will rage ‘round this one so long as Detroit builds automobiles.”
“Is Alabama International Motor Speedway ready for major league stock car racing or not? The answer to that depends on just who you happen to be listening to at any given moment. The nation’s top stock car drivers stood up to the man who made their sport what it is Saturday and said ‘no.’ Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison, heroes all to those who buy tickets, backed Bill France against a garage wall and said, ‘We’re not running this track Sunday.’”
“(Buddy) Baker didn’t know that (Tiny) Lund had died in a four-car crash on the seventh lap of the 188-lap chase until he faced writers in the press box. Racing’s big man wept. Talking about victory seemed unimportant for a while.”
“To walk through the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame and Museum … with Don Naman is to hear a man’s love song for his work.”
For six decades of writing, through sun and storms, that same sentiment could define George Smith.
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.