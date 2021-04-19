Mark McCarter: Denny Hamlin is due for a win, but don't bet on it coming at Talladega

To feel a great deal of pity for Denny Hamlin is not terribly unlike having to muster some sympathy for Bill Gates after somehow plummeting to No. 4 on the list of the world’s richest people.
But as Talladega Week officially now unfolds, we know both of these contradictions to be true:
(1) Denny Hamlin is the obvious favorite to win the GEICO 500 next Sunday afternoon. Nobody is more due for a victory than he.
(2) There is no way on God’s green earth and Bill France’s gray asphalt that Denny Hamlin wins the GEICO 500.
Hamlin happens to be the best racer in NASCAR in 2021. He has been, in his word, “dominating.”
Hamlin also happens to be the guy whose dog ate his winning lottery ticket.
Now, make no mistake. It’s not some black-cloud-over-his-head bad luck that is besieging Hamlin. It’s not a $4.98 gasket blowing on the final lap. It’s not a wrong-place, wrong-time situation that left him dangling from a wrecker’s hook.
Where Hamlin finds himself is having to accept that sometimes it’s better to be good than lucky.
Here are his finishes in the nine races this season: fifth, third, 11th, fourth, third, fourth, third, third, second. That’s an average finish of 4.2. The closest driver to that average is Joey Logano, at 8.3.
“We’re dominating. We’ve just got to finish,” Hamlin said Sunday after climbing from his car at Richmond.
Hamlin seemingly had Richmond in his grasp. Going into the last two dozen laps, he was chasing down Logano, and clearly had the better car. He coulda/shoulda bumped Logano out the way, a move that would have brought a lot of smiles behind the COVID masks in the garage area. Instead, his Joe Gibbs Racing crew sent him back out ahead of Logano after a late pit stop.
Lurking at the restart was Alex Bowman. Nobody gave Bowman any thought except Clint Bowyer, the astute ex-driver and favorite for “rookie of the year” as a TV analyst. Sure enough, Bowman’s Chevy had some extra juice. He blew past Hamlin like a soccer mom late for practice. Game over.
“It’s frustrating for sure,” Hamlin said. “But honestly, I’d rather be where I am than Alex Bowman. I don’t care that he’s got a win. We’re smashing everyone. I’d still rather be where I’m at.”
Now comes the time to note that Hamlin’s last victory was at Talladega Superspeedway, last October, some 15 races ago. And that he is a two-time winner there. He has finished in the top four each of the last three races at Talladega, seven times in the top 11 the last nine starts.
If one were to be so foolhardy as to try to determine a favorite for Talladega, Denny Hamlin is it.
But we know also that Talladega is indiscriminate when it comes to those it allows to win. We know Dale Earnhardt had 10 wins there. He also had 11 DNFs.
The long legacy of Talladega has included its surprise winners. We amateur historians can reel off the names — Richard Brickhouse, Ron Bouchard, Dick Brooks, Lennie Pond, Phil Parsons, Bobby Hillin Jr. — whose only win was at Talladega, and the others — Ken Schrader, Davey Allison, Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse, Brian Vickers — who nailed their first victories there.
That tradition has faded somewhat. Except for David Ragan in 2013, Stenhouse in 2017 and Aric Almirola in 2018, every winner in the last 15 years has been one of the usual suspects.
There’s nobody more “usual” than Denny Hamlin — despite his unusual season.
We know Hamlin is good enough to win at Talladega on Sunday.
We also know being good at Talladega frequently isn’t good enough.
Veteran sportswriter Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.