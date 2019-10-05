Before the luxury motorcoaches, before the jets and the Sunday morning charter flights, before name-brand hotels and boring lifestyles of health and abstinence, there was The Alabama Breakdown. And there was Marty Robbins, pool-side in the wee hours.
And come to think of it, why didn’t Marty Robbins write a song called “Alabama Breakdown” as some anthem to celebrate the lore of Talladega Superspeedway.
Let Richard Childress explain The Alabama Breakdown.
“We’d show up in Anniston, and there would be four of us in one room,” Childress said. “We’d break all the beds down. There’d be a box spring and a mattress on each one and we’d put them on the floor. The box spring wasn’t comfortable, but it was better than the floor.”
The camaraderie was so much different in the early days of Talladega, when Childress was a hardscrabble driver — heck, most of them were back then — and watching every dollar bill that wasn’t otherwise being left on a weathered bar room table somewhere.
These days, there’s that gated community of motorcoaches that materializes in the infield. In the early years, the drivers and teams would fill the local hotels. One of the drivers was Robbins, the country music star living his Walter Mitty fantasy as a racer.
“Marty would be singing till one or two in the morning, playing outside around the pool at the Holiday Inn and all the drivers would be out there listening to him,” Childress recalled.
This, then, is now the appropriate place to pause for a moment to sigh, “Ah, the good ol’ days …”
Richard Childress has had a front row seat to these good ol’ 50 years of racing at Talladega.
As a driver, he ran every Talladega race between 1973-81. No car owner has a longer, uninterrupted string of races, beginning in 1976. His race team has entered 22 different drivers at 'Dega, and has 12 wins and 71 top-10 finishes in a total of 178 starts. (The winners: Clint Bowyer with two, Kevin Harvick with one and Dale Earnhardt Sr. was in a Childress car for nine of his record 10 victories.)
Remember the saga of the inaugural race 50 years ago, and the boycott by the Professional Drivers Association? Childress stuck around and took his chances. He was 23rd, retiring with a broken axle after 80 laps, but pocketing a check for $1,175 to help build a small race shop that would ultimately grow into an empire.
Remember Dale Earnhardt’s most dramatic Talladega victory, in October 2000?
“That was one of my favorites,” Childress said. “We were going back and forth on the radio and Dale says, ‘Give me four tires and we’ll win this.’”
Childress tried to argue against it, but when a caution came out, Earnhardt decided on his own he was coming to the pits, demanding the tires.
He ended up going from 18th with five laps remaining to steal the checkered flag from a stunned field of drivers. It was his 76th and final career victory.
“Whenever we went to Talladega or Daytona, especially Talladega, we knew that no matter where Dale was (in the field), he had a shot at winning,” Childress said.
As Childress ponders Talladega, it’s not merely the on-track moments. It’s hunting trips and good friends like John Ray and the late Neil Bonnett. It’s the Allison family. The car he raced at Talladega in 1974, Childress bought from Bobby Allison. And to Donnie Allison’s claim as the first man to drive Talladega in a stock car, Childress just laughed. “Probably so. You could see one of them Allisons sneaking in when they shouldn't be there.”
Meanwhile, about that Alabama Breakdown. Where did Richard Childress wind up?
“I got the mattress,” he said, almost surprised the question was being asked. “I was the one paying for it.”
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.