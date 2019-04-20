“Songs are written about it. Movies are made about it. Talladega is a big deal.”
— Clint Bowyer
Crazy as it sounds, Talladega Superspeedway was trying to grow antiseptic. Management wanted to change things, to minimize the image of big wrecks and bigger parties. It made as much sense as if a Kardashian TV show producer showed up one day and said, “Hey, I have an idea. Let’s send the sisters to med school.”
Then came the “Just Do It” moment for Talladega marketing, the “THIS is Talladega” notion. There’d be no denying the heritage, the foundation of its popularity, the mixture of speed and socialization, the bigness of its wrecks and its parties.
Enter Clint Bowyer, race car driver, two-time Talladega winner, runner-up in the most recent event and a bit of a redneck bon vivant.
Bowyer suggested to Russell Branham, the speedway’s director of public relations and consumer marketing, an idea that has blossomed into the regular “Big One on the Blvd.” It’s a Friday night post-qualifying parade in which drivers coast down Talladega Boulevard in the speedway infield, among the $500,000 motorhomes and $100 pup tents, then help encourage some goofy contest among fans like barbecue sauce wrestling or something equally sophisticated.
“It was a very obvious thing we needed to do,” Bowyer says. “As long as it's respectful and in check and not absolutely out of control, people know how to have fun. You’ve got to provide an atmosphere for them to do that.
“When I the Boulevard all those years ago, I just saw an opportunity, and saw that we needed to get the drivers involved, get them off their (butts) and go out there and interact with the fans. We need some kind of Mardi Gras parade.”
Bill France Sr. provided an atmosphere and opportunity 50 years ago — or to mark another round number, 100 races ago as marked by next weekend’s GEICO 500 — when Talladega opened its gates in September 1969. There are no indications that anyone wrestled in barbecue sauce on that fateful first weekend – but there’s no evidence they didn’t.
“Talladega has always been an event,” Bowyer continues. “That’s the biggest thing for me. I told Russell, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get the party back.’
“We all created the family grandstand, and we turned our back on the core fans that wanted to let their hair down and have fun. That what Talladega was established on, and it embraced it. And it’s big enough to do both. You can have it all there.”
Bowyer has not only added to Talladega lore with his notion to provide some organized chaos for the fans, but on the track as well.
He won the fall race in 2010, but only after a video review declared him the victor over teammate Kevin Harvick, a race-ending caution having fallen during the final lap. Then he won a year later, edging another teammate Jeff Burton by just 0.18 seconds.
In between, Bowyer was runner-up to Jimmie Johnson in the spring of 2011, by .002 seconds. It takes an eye three-tenths of a second to blink, an eternity compared to the two one-thousandths of a second separating Bowyer from Johnson in what is the closest finish ever in NASCAR.
As Bowyer has said, “It’s never very good to know you made NASCAR history by losing.”
Even before The Big One on the Blvd. was created, and even at tracks where similar soirees aren’t in place, you could find Bowyer among the infield fans as dusk arrived. He has “go-to” tailgating places at many speedways, where his friends gather, or where fans have become his friends.
“That’s half the fun of race weekend,” he says.
“That’s the goal, to have more fun than the next guy, right?” says the guy who sits atop the standings in that category — and who has made an indelible imprint on the speedway that also leads the world in fun.
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.