HAMPTON, Ga. — Clint Bowyer is something of a treasure for the folks who orbit around Planet NASCAR armed with notepads and microphones.
For instance, this, on what he expects this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
“My opinion is,” began Bowyer, “it’s going to be different. I don’t know how much different, I don’t know what kind of different. I just know it’s going to be different.”
That’s the most profound statement yet for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend, taking place down where the Atlanta suburbs meet the flat farmlands in which Margaret Mitchell thought it’d be a neat place to plant Tara.
Last Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 refused to answer too many questions — except maybe how many wacky mistakes could cause late-lap caution flags.
Here’s Bowyer, again, having had more than a little responsibility in one of the full-moon-rising Daytona multi-car pileups:
“They were going three-wide and losing their minds … so I decided to lose my mind, too.”
We did learn from Daytona that some of the non-usual suspects, like Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron, need to be taken seriously.
We learned that two-time Daytona winner Denny Hamlin is both good and lucky — though sometimes it feels as if that speedway rewards the latter more than the former.
We learned that Jimmie Johnson is no longer bulletproof or infallible. Which we may have already sensed as the seven-time champ hasn’t won a points race in 60 starts (even if he did bulldoze his way to the Clash victory in Daytona).
We learned that NASCAR’s imminent demise might be put on hold after all. Initial ratings for the Fox telecast were up eight percent, according to Sports Business Daily.
We learned, as part of the viewing audience, that sometimes a mute button is a race fan’s best friend. Once again, Jeff Gordon’s concise, interesting insight was drowned in a cacophony of other voices who seemed ravenous for mic time. How Fox plans to fit the promising talent of Jamie McMurray into the already over-crowded house will be challenging to say the least.
But now things are different. Daytona racing is almost a sport unto itself. What happened there is “irrelevant” to Atlanta, as Kevin Harvick put it. For many, Atlanta brings the start of the regular season. And what’s different makes it, well, difficult to predict what will happen.
“We just need to race to really start crossing things off the list,” said Harvick.
The first prediction, obviously, is the weather. It’s looking better than it did a couple of days ago, and the Atlanta Motor Speedway website loudly proclaims, “100% Chance of Racing!” For those of us who can recall waking up to a foot of snow on an Atlanta race weekend, or who sat through interminable rain delays, that’s a happy thought.
There’s annual debate over which make of car may be fastest. There are fewer strong Toyota teams, Ford has unveiled the Mustang body style but has a speed advantage in Roush-Yates engines and Chevrolet has a bunch of young pups aside from Johnson and Kurt Busch.
It should be reminded that the Daytona 500 was the final race for restrictor plates. That will put the focus squarely on Talladega Superspeedway this April, as the first non-plate race there in three decades.
The plates are being replaced by something called “tapered spacers” to help govern speeds and will be used in nearly half the races, including here Sunday.
As soon as I finish work on my masters in automotive engineering, I can explain all about them. For now, I’ll just let Clint Bowyer’s opinion speak for the both of us. Just know they’re different.
