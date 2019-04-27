TALLADEGA — The project has been much more subjective than scientific. It was as foolhardy to tackle as it was fascinating.
The notion: Here we are with the 100th NASCAR Cup-level race in Talladega Superspeedway history cranking up in today’s GEICO 500. Having been at roughly two-thirds of those, I should determine and rank the top 100 Talladega racers, encompassing all the series that have run here.
Number one, as you can find elsewhere on these pages, was automatic. Dale Earnhardt Sr. won 14 races here, including 10 in Cup. Picking no. 100 was just a lark: it was the guy who stole the pace car before the race started.
Number one among this generation of drivers, and No. 4 overall, is the five-time winner Brad Keselowski.
To which Keselowski offers a gracious, “Well, thank you very much.”
However, “To be honest I am so focused on trying to win this one that I don’t have time to reflect on those kind of things. I just want to win now while I have the cars and team to do it.”
His own rankings would include “the Dales (Earnhardts Sr. and Jr.). They were really strong here. Outside of them, probably Jeff (Gordon) or Davey Allison.”
Among those four, there are 25 victories. Pretty good four-car draft.
Keselowski’s credentials are five Talladega wins, including four of the last 14 events. His teammate Joey Logano has won three of the last seven.
“I’ve caught some good breaks and been fortunate to be put in some good positions along the way,” he said. “I feel like the key to this track has been, and always will be, accepting the fact that opportunities to wreck are pretty high and the races where you don't wreck you have to capitalize.
It’s also worth noting that Ford has won the last seven Talladega races, a testament to the Roush Yates engines that live inside Mustang bodies.
All of which should provide no shortage of confidence this time around, though not much comfort.
“I don’t think you can (be comfortable) here with the way it changes,” Keselowski said. “There is always a new tactic, car development, rule development. It’s the nature of the beast.”
There was even a new development thrown at the drivers Friday afternoon. With 21 drivers topping 200 mph in the morning practice, NASCAR decided to whoa the cars down with another aerodynamic change to accompany the nine-inch spoiler that had been introduced for racing here.
Essentially, NASCAR is relying on physics to manage speeds as much as any weakening of motor power.
I revealed to Keselowski the drivers who were ahead of him on the top 100. The Earnhardts, Senior and Junior, sandwiching No. 2 Buddy Baker, who won four Talladega races, including three in a row. Having once toured the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame in the company of Keselowski and seeing his appreciation for history, it didn’t surprise me when he immediately remembered that Baker ran the first 200-mph lap at Talladega.
“That’s pretty cool,” Keselowski said.
Then he revealed his own little bit of news.
“I still want to come back here and set the record some day,” he said. “That’s a work in progress.
“I want to build my own car and come back here and set the record. That’s my goal.”
The significance of that, if and when it happens, we’ll leave the judgment for whoever wants to tackle the Talladega top 200 in 2069.
Veteran sports columnist Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.