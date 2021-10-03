Mark McCarter: A dismal, rainy day at 'Dega, but lights aren't the answer

TALLADEGA — Another of those dismal Talladega afternoons, where the lap leaders are an armada of Air Titans, those trucks that creep along at a tortoise pace, whooshing out more hot air than a news-network panel discussion.
Once again, let’s enjoy that collective chuckle that Talladega Superspeedway is adjacent to an area that locals have long known as Dry Valley.
This makes it three Talladega races out of the last five to be washed out. The October 2019 and June 2020 races were also postponed until Monday, both of which were won by Ryan Blaney.
On Sunday morning, Vegas had Blaney a 10-to-1 shot to win the YellaWood 500. By now, you’d have to guess they’ve adjusted the odds.
As for any other determining other favorites, it’s the same unpredictable scenario, even a day later. Though don’t disregard the potential for drivers who are grumpier, more antsy and less tolerant because they’ve been crammed for an extra night in a motorcoach with their families. Totally different principle from the era when you’d have bet on the driver you suspected would arrive least hung-over.
By now, you’ve already probably said what social media has suggested several hundred times by now.
They just need to put up lights.
Well … no, they don’t.
I admit to being a traditionalist, but I’m also pragmatic, too.
First, lights wouldn’t have made a difference Sunday. Or the last two rainouts. This weather wasn’t going to disappear, or the track dried, before it would have been patently unfair to drivers and crews to send them off to work.
Second, there is the cost. The last time NASCAR embarked on a lighting project on a speedway close to Talladega’s size, it was nearly a $5 million price tag. And that was a quarter-century ago. That was for Daytona, which has multiple races throughout the year. Talladega is two weekends a year. Simply not worth the cost.
Third, there’s the spectator safety. You spill out of Daytona onto lighted city streets. You spill out of Talladega on any number of dark arteries that feed onto other dark highways, with fans parked and camped long distances away. And with 3,000 acres on the premises, what do you do to light other areas?
Fourth, frankly, it just doesn’t feel right. There is an artificiality to night-time racing that doesn’t suit the raw nature of Talladega.
All morning and early afternoon, the rain-out felt inevitable. But everyone went about their business. Crews did their tinkering. Drivers did their interviews. Fans did their tailgating. And TV did its darndest to make us believe the skies were soon going to part and the track would magically dry.
I’m consistently amused at the “don’t change the channel” optimism from the broadcasters. At the very instant an email advisory was being distributed to the media center with details of the rescheduling, a broadcaster was touting the fans’ loyalty and finding patches of blue sky where everyone else saw only gray.
Of course, the fine folks at the National Broadcasting Company also sure didn’t want any racin’ to go spilling over into its prime-time lineup, what with the overdose of hype accompanying Tom Brady’s return to New England.
This was a tough one for Talladega to swallow, no doubt. For the first time since COVID-19, the track was fully open to spectators. Even if the forecast scared away any walk-up crowd, this had to be a tough financial blow.
Disappointing for track officials, disappointing for everyone. But not disappointing enough to do something drastic.
Typing this, I saw a photographer across the media center with a massive plastic case that safely ships all his equipment. He had some items spread out on the desktop, including a spray bottle of sunscreen.
He needed that Sunday like Talladega needs lights.
Veteran sportswriter Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. Contact him at markfmccarter@gmail.com.