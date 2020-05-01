Mark Edwards: With tentative re-start effort, NASCAR is now on the clock

Here's wishing NASCAR the best of luck. Here's hoping that when the Cup Series re-starts May 17 at Darlington Raceway, everything goes fine and there aren't a rash of positive COVID-19 tests among drivers and crew members.
Whether NASCAR likes it or not, plenty of others in pro and college sports are watching to see how this goes.
If NASCAR has something happen, such as somebody has COVID-19 and infects a dozen, two dozen or more other team personnel, it's going to make it that much harder for other sports to start playing again.
I dare say that if this is a disaster, we probably can count on having serious issues with football season going forward in the fall — postponements, shortened seasons or even outright cancelations.
NASCAR has a plan, including no fans in the stands, limiting the number of crew members, and spreading out at a host facility. The NASCAR leadership has thought about this, and with the help of state and local officials and health experts, they're trying to do this the right way.
If we find out that this isn't enough, what chance do other sports have of starting soon?
Many of you probably feel the same way as I do — eager to be told that it's safe to have sports again.