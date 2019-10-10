What’s worse for an Atlanta sports fan, losing a Super Bowl after being up 28-3 or blowing a playoff series like the Braves did this past week?
For me, it’s the Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons led New England 28-3 early in the third quarter before somehow figuring out how to fritter it away. The Patriots eventually tied it, then won 34-28 in overtime.
Still, the frustration from the Braves’ loss to St. Louis in the five-game NL Division Series is understandable, especially for a fan base that saw their team have so much success in the 1990s and 2000s only to win one World Series.
The winner-take-all Game 5 was over less than 30 minutes after it began. St. Louis scored 10 in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 13-1 win.
But, this one never should’ve made it to Game 5. Should’ve been over in three games. Or, four, maximum.
Atlanta led 3-1 through seven innings of Game 1, but the bullpen imploded (a constant theme for the Braves’ great teams in the 1990s and 2000s, too). St. Louis won 7-6.
In Game 4, Atlanta led by a run through seven innings before figuring out how to barf that one up, too.
The Braves seem to have the same trouble finding a closer the same way Alabama can’t find a kicker. The difference is that Alabama still wins. What would the Braves’ past 30 years look like if they had a consistent run of closers?