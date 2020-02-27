Mark Edwards: Win or lose, JSU softball keeps same upbeat attitude

While watching some recent Jacksonville State softball practices, it's like watching an undefeated team rather than one that's had its ups and downs.
Through three weeks and three road trips to play in tournaments, JSU is 6-7, but practice is still upbeat and positive, and the players seem confident.
Certainly, there still are moments when JSU head coach Jana McGinnis reminds her team of the business at hand. She'll still correct her players. Sometimes it's firm, but it's always constructive.
During fielding drills, she demanded that her players don't fail to tag a runner hard, just because it's a teammate on the receiving end. She told her players to give a "good, firm tag," and that the runners should be "woman enough to take it."
"We're all working toward the same goal," she said.
JSU plays its home opener Friday when the Gamecocks host Samford and Texas-San Antonio in the Jacksonville State Invitational. They'll play the same two teams at home Saturday, too.
Here's betting that win them all, lose them all, or something in between, the Gamecocks will attack next week's practice the same way — positive and constructively without hanging their heads about a loss or celebrating a win too much.
They're women enough to handle it.
Jacksonville State Invitational
Friday's schedule
Noon: Samford (7-8) vs. Texas-San Antonio (11-5)
2:30 p.m.: Jacksonville State (6-7) vs. Samford
5 p.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Texas-San Antonio
Saturday's schedule
10 a.m.: Samford vs. Texas-San Antonio
12:30 p.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Texas-San Antonio
3 p.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Samford