Mark Edwards: Why I'm pulling for Orgeron to win a national title

Plenty of folks around the country will cheer for Oklahoma today in its College Football Playoff semifinal against LSU, and who can blame them?
Who wouldn't be motivated by the story of Sooners quarterback and team leader Jalen Hurts? He has earned plenty of love from the fan bases of Alabama, his old school, and Oklahoma, his current one. Heck, Hurts should be loved by any football fan who enjoys watching a guy like him — a perfect role model for anyone trying to figure out how to handle good times, bad times and everything in between.
For me, I'm hoping LSU wins. I want the Bengal Tigers to win the championship, too, because I'm enamoured with their coach, Ed Orgeron.
It's hard not to like him. He's as real and as human as any coach in college football. Good grief, his news conferences are fun — and not just because the closed captions can't make heads or tails out of his thick Cajun accent. He's got real passion for what he does, down to the end, when he pounds the podium and says, "Go, Tig-ahs!"
In addition, he's a role model for self improvement, too.
He's made mistakes in his coaching career. Plenty of them. He had anger management issues. He got fired twice in his career — once for off-field issues as a Miami assistant in 1992 and once at Ole Miss in 2007 after three poor seasons as head coach.
But, he learned from his past problems. He made himself better as a person and as a coach.
More than 20 years ago, the LSU football coach at the time, Gerry DiNardo, told us at SEC Media Days that coaches usually enter a job with a philosophy that's about 50 percent sound and solid. The other 50 percent will need some serious change. From there, coaches are in a race to identify and fix the part that needs changing.
Since hearing that, I view coaches through that lens. Most new head coaches seem to struggle in one of three ways — they don't think there's anything wrong with their philosophy; they can't figure out what's wrong; or they can't come up with a way to fix it.
DiNardo never figured it out. Some do, and they thrive because of it. Count Orgeron as one who did.
Even now, at 58 years old, he's still plenty rough around the edges. He still says the wrong things every now and then. (That postgame locker room speech after beating Alabama this season was regrettable, when his words were unknowingly broadcast on social media by a player. Then again, most coaches have said something in a locker room setting that they wouldn't want made public.)
But, he changed his offense at LSU when it was clear that what he was doing wouldn't win big. He learned to delegate, which was a big problem when he went 10-25 in three seasons as Ole Miss' head coach.
His personality is more consistent, which allows his players comfort in knowing what to expect each day. No more stories are coming out about Orgeron tearing off his shirt and challenging his players to a fight.
He's still himself, but with some of the regrettable parts shaved down.
For me, I guess I've had a soft spot for Orgeron since 2009. A movie was made about one of his former players at Ole Miss, Michael Oher, called "The Blind Side." Orgeron, then an assistant at Tennessee, agreed to appear in the movie. So did Nick Saban, Tommy Tuberville, Phillip Fulmer and others, but Orgeron's part was a bit more involved and riskier than any non-actor in the movie.
He had more lines. Also, he was being asked to put on Ole Miss colors, reminding the audience of an embarrassing part of his career, just as he was trying to move on. The whole thing could've wound up being yet another instance with Orgeron as the butt of a joke.
Instead, he was kind of endearing. He was funny and human — the same as he seems to be now.
If you don't like Orgeron and want his team to lose because he beat your Alabama or Auburn team, that's fine. If that's not the case, I don't see how you can pull against this guy.