Mark Edwards: Whether Tua stays at Alabama or heads to NFL, it's a gamble

Should Tua stay or should he go?
Former Alabama and NFL quarterback Greg McElroy said during ABC's broadcast of the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday that he spoke with injured Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who indicated his decision will come down to the medical reports regarding his surgically repaired hip.
Tagovailoa promised on social media he'll have an answer by Monday, but whether he stays at Alabama for his senior season or heads to the NFL, he still faces months of rehabilitation time.
Either way is a gamble.
Tide coach Nick Saban said the NFL draft advisory board labeled Tagovailoa as a top-15 pick.
But, the big question is where he would he go in that range.
Last year's No. 1 pick, quarterback Kyler Murray, got a four-year deal worth $35,158,645, according to spotrac.com. The No. 5 pick, linebacker Devin White, got $29,315,814 over four years. Before the 2019 season, Tagovailoa seemed like a sure bet to get picked with one of the first five picks.
What if he went with the No. 12 pick instead? Last year's pick in that slot, defensive end Rashan Gary, got $15,877,312. The No. 15 pick, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, saw his four-year deal draw $14,416,611.
If Tagovailoa returns to Alabama and can show he still can perform at his pre-injury levels, he stands to go higher in the draft and make millions more a year. Then again, he'll be going to Alabama for free for a year and may not improve his draft position.
If he heads to the NFL now, he could get paid while he's working on his hip. There likely wouldn't be any pressure to return to the field in his initial year. He also would be free for a new contract in 2024. If he stays at Alabama, he won't be free until 2025.
He has millions of reasons he must consider, but this much is certain — neither path is a sure bet.