Mark Edwards: We're picking against AU, JSU, but Tide should win in a rout

Alabama eases into this week after last week's scare in Texas. Auburn and Jacksonville State have their toughest matchups so far this season.
That's enough of an introduction — let's get to the picks:
No. 22 Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0): The Tigers didn't look like world-beaters in wins over Mercer and San Jose State, which are two teams that should make an SEC team look like a world-beater.
I'll always admire Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley for the guts and determination he showed in last year's overtime loss to Alabama, but Bryan Harsin needs more production out of his position. For now, the offense is riding heavily on running back Tank Bigsby, who will be a pretty good NFL back one day.
Penn State is averaging 40.5 points and 489 total yards a game. This is the Nittany Lions' chance to prove themselves on the road against a Power Five team, and it's Finley's chance to prove he's got what it takes to lift Auburn over a good opponent. ... Penn State 24, Auburn 17.
Jacksonville State (3-0) at Tulsa (1-1): This is a tougher opponent than JSU has played so far this season.
Tulsa is a longtime FBS team and has played in a postseason bowl game 12 times in the previous 19 years, including the always-exciting Myrtle Beach Bowl where the Golden Hurricane beat Old Dominion a year ago.
In Tulsa's last game, the Golden Hurricane beat Northern Illinois 38-35 with a touchdown in the closing seconds.
Tulsa will face a particularly stingy JSU defense, which has allowed only four touchdowns in three games. Also, JSU quarterback Zion Webb has rushed for six touchdowns, which is more than any player in the FCS. ... Tulsa 27, Jacksonville State 17.
Louisiana Monroe (1-1) at No. 2 Alabama (2-0): Yes, Louisiana Monroe beat Alabama in 2007 during Nick Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa. We're still trying to figure out how that happened.
ULM lost at Texas 52-10 in the opener and beat Nicholls 35-7. Alabama should survive Bill O'Brien's play-calling enough to score at least in the 40s in this one. ... Alabama 45, Louisiana Monroe 7.
No. 1 Georgia (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1): The Gamecocks just don't have enough firepower to hang with the defending national champions.
For Georgia, keep an eye on tight end Brock Bowers, a true rising star. He has only five receptions for 95 yards so far. Georgia hasn't needed him much in blowouts of Oregon and South Carolina. ... Georgia 38, South Carolina 10.
No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2): Way back when, we didn't have cell phones, the internet or cable TV, and we had to walk five miles to school -- uphill, both ways!
And, believe it or not, Oklahoma and Nebraska was always one of the biggest college football games of the year. They used to play at the end of the regular season, and from 1971-87, they both entered in the top six nationally nine times. In 1971 and '87, they were 1-2. ... Oklahoma 38, Nebraska 17.
No. 12 Brigham Young (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1): Oregon has gotten crushed the last three times the Ducks played a ranked team, but this is a home game. ... Oregon 28, BYU 24.
No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) at Georgia Tech (1-1): Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart seems to have fit in nicely at Ole Miss: 66.7 completion percentage, 336 yards, three touchdowns, one interception. ... Ole Miss 35, Georgia Tech 21.
South Florida (1-1) at No. 18 Florida (1-1): South Florida has won only four of its last 23 games. ... Florida 38, South Florida 10.
No. 13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1): Defensively, the Aggies have been pretty good, but they're laying an egg on offense. They rank No. 103 nationally in total offense, No. 114 in rushing and No. 100 in scoring. Couldn't they buy more offensive players than they did? ... Texas A&M 20, Miami 14.
Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1): It's fun to make fun of LSU coach Brian Kelly, who seems to be as good at coaching special teams as he is at dancing and Southern accents. He eventually is going to have some really good teams at LSU, although maybe not on Saturday. ... Mississippi State 28, LSU 24.
Last week: 8-2. Missed on USC's win over Stanford and Kentucky's win over Florida. Probably should've seen both coming. I based those picks too much on history and not enough on what's happening now.