Mark Edwards: We're back with picks, and this week was easy

It's early in the year, and most are typical preseason nothing matchups. There are some jewels, however. Let's get to the picks:
No. 1 Alabama (1-0) at Texas (1-0): In the age of Name, Image and Likeness money pouring into the pockets of elite players, someday Texas will be back. Really, really back. There's too much money in that state, and if the rules stay the same, Texas and Texas A&M will spend the rest of college football into oblivion.
That day isn't today, however, as Alabama and Texas meet for the first time since the Crimson Tide won the 2009 national title by beating the Longhorns in Pasadena, Calif.
Although last week's win over Utah State didn't provide Alabama much of a test, it did show that the Tide has made headway in clearing up its biggest weakness from last season: depth at receiver. Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young now has more options in the passing game. … Alabama 38, Texas 20.
San Jose State (1-0) at Auburn (1-0): Bryan Harsin used two quarterbacks in last week's win over Mercer, and he says he'll do the same against San Jose State.
Neither T.J. Finley nor Robby Ashford look like the elite quarterback that a team needs to win in the Southeastern Conference. Tank Bigsby is a future NFL player at running back, so expect him to have another big day for the Tigers. … Auburn 35, San Jose State 14.
Jacksonville State (2-0) at Murray State (0-1): The last time these two teams played, Jacksonville State's 28-14 road win clinched its final Ohio Valley Conference football championship. If Murray State had won, the Racers would've won the championship.
This game was played April 11, 2021, when COVID pushed back the season. Another oddity about this one: nobody from OVC came to make a formal presentation of the trophy, even though this was a de facto championship game. The league office sent the trophy to Murray State, with instructions to give the box to whichever team won.
Both teams are changing conferences this summer. JSU is in the ASUN but will shift to Conference USA. Murray State is in its final year in the OVC, as the school is moving to the Missouri Valley Conference. … Jacksonville State 28, Murray State 17.
South Carolina (1-0) at No. 16 Arkansas (1-0): South Carolina has a new quarterback in Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler, but Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson looked awfully good in the season-opening win over Cincinnati. He completed 28 of 26 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns against the Bearcats. … Arkansas 27, South Carolina 23.
No. 23 Wake Forest (1-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0): The Commodores’ two wins have come over Hawaii and Elon, which are hardly world beaters. Still, they've scored 105 points in the two wins. Last year, they had 189 in 12 games and finished 128th nationally out of 130 teams in scoring.
Will they beat Wake Forest? Probably not, but wouldn't it be fun if those first two Vanderbilt games were a preview of things to come? … Wake Forest 38, Vanderbilt 24.
No. 24 Tennessee (1-0) at No. 17 Pittsburgh (1-0): These two teams always will be intertwined because of Johnny Majors. Pittsburgh won its only national football championship in 1976 with Majors as coach. He then left to coach his alma mater, Tennessee, where he won a couple of SEC titles and finished in the top eight nationally three times.
This year, the Vols are led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, a four-year starter — two at Virginia Tech and two at UT. He threw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last week's 59-10 win over Ball State. … Tennessee 24, Pittsburgh 17.
Samford (1-0) at No. 2 Georgia (1-0): Until somebody can do something about it, we likely will see Georgia vs. Alabama again in this year's SEC Championship Game. … Georgia 55, Samford 7.
No. 20 Kentucky (1-0) at No. 12 Florida (1-0): After Florida's 31-game series win streak ended, the two teams have split their last four meetings. This Florida isn't that Florida, and it's hard to imagine the Gators losing this one at home. … Florida 28, Kentucky 21.
No. 10 USC (1-0) at Stanford (1-0): As with Texas, we keep waiting for Southern California to be back. Not sure when that will happen, if ever.
Stanford has had USC's number in recent years, winning 10 of the past 16 in the series. In eight of those losses, USC was ranked in the top 25. In two instances, the Trojans were No. 2, and once they were No. 6. ... Stanford 24, USC 16.
No. 9 Baylor (1-0) at No. 21 Brigham Young (1-0): BYU picked up a decent win last week at South Florida 50-21. … BYU 33, Baylor 31.
Southern (1-0) at LSU (0-1): Botched special teams won't ruin this one for LSU. … LSU 59, Southern 7.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.