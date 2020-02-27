Mark Edwards: Welsh's MVP day proves her time is now

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh drives the lane. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh gets a victory hug from Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
BIRMINGHAM — In 2018, after Spring Garden had won another girls basketball state championship, head coach Ricky Austin pulled aside a group of his younger players.
He assured them, "It'll be your time at some point."
Part of that group was Neely Welsh, then an eighth-grader.
You've already figured out how this story ends, so there's no need to draw out the drama.
This is a happy story about Welsh, and it's a joy to write. One of the most fun parts about high school sports is watching young people grow, develop, find their confidence, and realize their self-worth.
On Friday, Spring Garden took home a Class 1A state championship, beating St. Luke's 53-45, and the Panthers wouldn't have won it without Welsh. In the finals, she had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals in her team's win. Her rebounds, assists and steals led her team. She had 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the semifinal win.
The tournament's most valuable player award went to her, and she deserved it, although she said she wasn't expecting the honor.
Afterward, she showed how gracious she is. She's exceptionally well-mannered and answers questions with "Yes, sir," and "no, sir." She doesn't seem the type who seeks attention. In fact, when she talked later about winning the MVP award, she made it a point to say that if the spotlight was going to shine on her, she'd prefer it shine on the whole team.
Still, when thinking back to that conversation with Austin two years ago, even Welsh had to acknowledge firmly, "I guess this is our time."
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy pushes the ball past St. Luke's Abigail Lowry. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Breanna Rogers saves a ball from going out of bounds. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Breanna Rogers has her eye on getting a loose ball. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin gives some pointers to Spring Garden's Macy Reedy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk pushes the ball around St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin shoots over St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy shoots a big 3-pointer over St. Luke's Iamunique Bowie. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh pushes the ball past St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk scrambles for a loose ball. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Kayley Kirk shoots a 3-pointer over St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Sarah Kate McKay tries to block the shot by St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles the ball around St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh shoots over St. Luke's Elizabeth Roebuck. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh goes to the hoop. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh drives the lane. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy and Spring Garden's Neely Welsh put defensive pressure on St. Luke's Whitney Novak. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin pushes the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin pushes the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin watches the action from the bench. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh shoots over St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Macy Reedy drives the ball past St. Luke's Haley Patterson. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers celebrate with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers rush out for their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers rush out for their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin shoots for two over St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin dribbles the ball past St. Luke's Chloe Gilmore. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Neely Welsh gets a victory hug from Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin and Spring Garden's Macy Reedy celebrate on the bench after the game. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin gives player Breanna Rogers a big victory hug. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Spring Garden's Ace Austin celebrates at the final horn. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Panthers pose with their trophy. Spring Garden beat St. Luke's Espicopal 53-45 for the AHSAA 1A girl's state championship Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Last year, Austin and his staff had hoped Welsh might begin to dominate then. That's understandable, especially considering her all-around game. She could play any of the five positions on the floor, although she seems best when she has the ball in her hands and drives down the lane, shedding her defender and finding a path to a basket.
"We thought last year it was in her hands to take that step," Austin said. "We put a lot of pressure on her to grow into that dominant person that we need. It just didn't happen. For multiple reasons, it just didn't happen."
This year, Spring Garden had a different team and different players to put around Welsh. Kayley Kirk joined the team and gave the Panthers an excellent 3-point threat from the wing. Ace Austin, the seventh-grader, took over at point guard and proved she could handle the job like a veteran.
"It took some pressure of Neely so she could go back to the things we needed her to do," Austin said.
She still had to learn how to be a leader. With so many players on the roster with less varsity experience than she had, Spring Garden needed her to step forward — no matter that she was just a 10th-grader.
She had prepared for that, however. She watched and learned from the older players of the last two years, including her role model, Peyton McGinnis, who has graduated. Welsh's best friend on the team is senior guard Macy Reedy, a proven leader in her own right.
"I've always looked up to the older ones," Welsh said. "I guess I aspired to be like them."
She accepted the role as a team leader and adjusted to it. Maybe that showed best at the Northeast Regional.
After each game, the winning coach and two or three players are summoned to the media interview room to get quizzed by reporters about their game. With Spring Garden's girls, however, it's just the players who face the gauntlet. Ricky Austin coaches the boys as well, so he was busy with another game. He didn't come into the media interview room until after the boys game.
That left Welsh and a couple of teammates to discuss the win. Welsh took the lead and answered questions completely. While she probably had a million butterflies in her stomach, she didn't look like she was nervous.
Again, that's a 10th-grader handling a job that an adult usually does.
Her mother is Ann Welsh, the Spring Garden softball coach and an All-America pitcher at Jacksonville State. Neely Welsh plays softball, too, and is exceptionally good at it. She's good at volleyball, too. But, she's a special basketball player as well.
Ricky Austin said Neely's grandfather told him Ann was a great high school basketball player, too.
Credit Austin for seeing all of Neely Welsh's potential on the basketball court.
"When she was in eighth-grade, I put her into a game, and the media asked, 'Who is Neely Welsh?'" Austin recalled. "I said that people didn't know her, but by the time she's done, everybody's going to know her."
She's getting there. She's certainly getting there. It's her time, after all.