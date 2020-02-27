You are the owner of this article.
Mark Edwards: Welsh's MVP day proves her time is now

Spring Garden's Neely Welsh drives the lane.

BIRMINGHAM — In 2018, after Spring Garden had won another girls basketball state championship, head coach Ricky Austin pulled aside a group of his younger players.

He assured them, "It'll be your time at some point."

Part of that group was Neely Welsh, then an eighth-grader.

You've already figured out how this story ends, so there's no need to draw out the drama.

This is a happy story about Welsh, and it's a joy to write. One of the most fun parts about high school sports is watching young people grow, develop, find their confidence, and realize their self-worth.

On Friday, Spring Garden took home a Class 1A state championship, beating St. Luke's 53-45, and the Panthers wouldn't have won it without Welsh. In the finals, she had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals in her team's win. Her rebounds, assists and steals led her team. She had 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the semifinal win.

The tournament's most valuable player award went to her, and she deserved it, although she said she wasn't expecting the honor.

Afterward, she showed how gracious she is. She's exceptionally well-mannered and answers questions with "Yes, sir," and "no, sir." She doesn't seem the type who seeks attention. In fact, when she talked later about winning the MVP award, she made it a point to say that if the spotlight was going to shine on her, she'd prefer it shine on the whole team.

Still, when thinking back to that conversation with Austin two years ago, even Welsh had to acknowledge firmly, "I guess this is our time."

Last year, Austin and his staff had hoped Welsh might begin to dominate then. That's understandable, especially considering her all-around game. She could play any of the five positions on the floor, although she seems best when she has the ball in her hands and drives down the lane, shedding her defender and finding a path to a basket.

"We thought last year it was in her hands to take that step," Austin said. "We put a lot of pressure on her to grow into that dominant person that we need. It just didn't happen. For multiple reasons, it just didn't happen."

This year, Spring Garden had a different team and different players to put around Welsh. Kayley Kirk joined the team and gave the Panthers an excellent 3-point threat from the wing. Ace Austin, the seventh-grader, took over at point guard and proved she could handle the job like a veteran.

"It took some pressure of Neely so she could go back to the things we needed her to do," Austin said.

She still had to learn how to be a leader. With so many players on the roster with less varsity experience than she had, Spring Garden needed her to step forward — no matter that she was just a 10th-grader.

She had prepared for that, however. She watched and learned from the older players of the last two years, including her role model, Peyton McGinnis, who has graduated. Welsh's best friend on the team is senior guard Macy Reedy, a proven leader in her own right.

"I've always looked up to the older ones," Welsh said. "I guess I aspired to be like them."

She accepted the role as a team leader and adjusted to it. Maybe that showed best at the Northeast Regional.

After each game, the winning coach and two or three players are summoned to the media interview room to get quizzed by reporters about their game. With Spring Garden's girls, however, it's just the players who face the gauntlet. Ricky Austin coaches the boys as well, so he was busy with another game. He didn't come into the media interview room until after the boys game.

That left Welsh and a couple of teammates to discuss the win. Welsh took the lead and answered questions completely. While she probably had a million butterflies in her stomach, she didn't look like she was nervous.

Again, that's a 10th-grader handling a job that an adult usually does.

Her mother is Ann Welsh, the Spring Garden softball coach and an All-America pitcher at Jacksonville State. Neely Welsh plays softball, too, and is exceptionally good at it. She's good at volleyball, too. But, she's a special basketball player as well.

Ricky Austin said Neely's grandfather told him Ann was a great high school basketball player, too.

Credit Austin for seeing all of Neely Welsh's potential on the basketball court.

"When she was in eighth-grade, I put her into a game, and the media asked, 'Who is Neely Welsh?'" Austin recalled. "I said that people didn't know her, but by the time she's done, everybody's going to know her."

She's getting there. She's certainly getting there. It's her time, after all.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

