Mark Edwards: We'll miss our friend and outdoors reporting ace Charles Johnson

We lost a good one Wednesday.
Our outdoors editor at The Anniston Star, Charles Johnson, died at 63. He leaves behind a loving wife of 36 years, Ann Claire Johnson, two sons, a brother, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He leaves a hole in our hearts at The Star and in our newspaper pages.
Charles had written for The Star since 2002. I inherited him when I came here as sports editor in 2013 and was quickly glad he was on board.
Like those of you who read his Sunday stories, I relied on his expertise, passion and ability to tell an interesting story. I've always told people in our industry that we were blessed with one of the best outdoors writers in the country. He loved what he did, and he was good at it.
I've always thought outdoors writers typically fit into two categories: they know about outdoors or they know how to write. Almost never did they combine the two. Charles was one of the rare ones who could.
He was at his best when writing a "how-to" outdoors column. I imagine plenty of Star readers got helpful tips and information through the years from Charles' stories.
His stories were always engaging. They also needed very little editing. Whenever I complimented him on how we rarely found grammar issues, confusing sentences, poorly written passages or even typos in his copy, he always credited Ann as his primary editor. Clearly, they made a great team.
Charles also took his own pictures, and he was great at that, too. He took bright, attractive pictures of people, wildlife and scenery. He could do it all.
We'll miss Charles, and I know Star readers will, too.