Mark Edwards: We love our football, but there’s risk to consider

It’s OK to want football.
It’s OK to be upset that the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled a fall football season. It doesn’t make you a bad person.
Still, it’s worthwhile to realize how hard it must be in this day and age to allow football to go forward.
If you’re the one in charge, the commissioner of a conference or a president of a school, you’re the one on the hook if everything goes wrong. And, with COVID-19, we still don’t understand enough to know how bad this virus really is.
We’re getting indications, and they aren’t good. According to the Center for Disease Control, there are nearly 5 million COVID-19 cases in this country and about 150,000 have died of the virus in this country.
To compare to another pandemic, the CDC says that in the first year of the swine flu, the U.S. had 60.8 million cases from April 2009 to April 2010. The CDC also says 12,469 died in this country.
“But the coronavirus numbers are inflated!” you might yell. “They’re fake! I heard somebody say they had tested positive for coronavirus and they didn’t even take the test! I hear that if you die in a car crash, the hospital will say you died of coronavirus so they can get more money!”
(Doctors, coroners and medical examiners fill out the death certificate, not the hospital, but whatever. Also, keep in mind that even your smart friends are sometimes spreading misinformation on social media.)
If you think those numbers are misleading or incorrect, they’re hard to ignore — especially if you’re one of the ones in charge of deciding whether to play football.
Evidence suggests that if a young, highly tuned football player contracts COVID-19, it’s not nearly as bad as it is for, say, a 55-year-old cancer survivor. Or a 65-year-old with asthma.
But, there is a troubling report of two studies from Germany that suggest COVID-19 leaves lasting damage to the heart.
Would you want to be the person who votes to play football and then one player in one game starts a chain reaction of infection that envelopes half of everyone on the field? Do you want to be responsible for that?
Hey, I want football as much as anyone. I love to think that medical experts know what they’re talking about when they say it’s OK to play. All these players are saying they want to play. In my mind, why not play?
But, I don’t blame the person in charge who looks at the worst case scenario and says, “No, we just can’t.”