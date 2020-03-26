Mark Edwards: We know the family members in the stands are hurting, too

To the state's high school athletes who will miss the rest of your season of spring sports, I'm sorry. Especially the seniors.
To the parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents of those athletes, I'm even more sorry. Especially ones who were cheering on seniors.
You've been there since the beginning. You've been the ones who drove your athletes to and from practice, games, workouts. You've been there for everything from youth leagues to postseason tournaments. You've been the ones providing drinks and snacks before, between and after games and matches.
You've been the ones spending hours and hours at fields, parks and stadiums. You've been the ones making sure those children have at least one loving face in the crowd.
You did it no matter what. Blazing heat or chilling cold, day or night, weekend or weekday.
For some of you, your athletes showered you with hugs and smiles and loving words because you were there. For others, they just took the drink you offered without a word of thanks. Or, they responded to praise with just "uh, huh" without making eye contact.
No matter which end of the spectrum your athletes fell — most probably landed somewhere in the middle — you understood that they loved you and cherished you being there, even if their attention was focused on everything around them but you.
Your attendance mattered even more for a spring sport. Football and basketball draw fans who aren't related to anybody on either roster. But, for spring sports? Not as much.
You did it because you loved these days, too. You loved seeing your children accomplish something. You loved seeing them happy, passionate, excited and involved in something that mattered to them.
You'll miss these times, and to see it cut short before it was supposed to end, we know that even though you'll bury your feelings as you worry about consoling your child, grandchild, niece or nephew, you're hurting, too.