The NCAA tournament is a showcase event for college baseball, so why do they allow a couple of bozos to try their best to ruin it for the rest of us?
If you've watched any of the tournament when Vanderbilt is playing, you know exactly what I'm talking about — the Vandy whistlers. They're two guys who apparently think everybody enjoys hearing them whistle constantly during the Commodores' games.
They've made Vandy games practically unwatchable, and wouldn't you know it, the Commodores have made it all the way to the College World Series finals. Fans all over the country are learning what we in SEC country already have figured out — it stinks to try to watch a college baseball game involving Vandy, unless you turn off the sound.
According to the Nashville Tennessean, both whistlers — Preacher Franklin and Jeff Pack — made the trip to Omaha, Neb.
I think I'd rather listen to Taylor Swift non-stop all day than those whistlers. I'd rather listen to a physics lecture. I'd rather watch a documentary on snails. Given the choice between those whistlers and getting punched in the stomach by a Jacksonville State lineman, all I can say is my stomach can handle it better than my ears.
As bad as it is to hear on TV, I can't imagine being in the park with one or both of them. Video on Twitter showed one woman sitting next to one of the whistlers, plugging her ears every time he starts with his chirping.
The regulations at TD Ameritrade, the host stadium for the College World Series, bans whistles … the kind like a referee uses. Sadly, someone who just whistles with his fingers in his mouth aren't breaking any apparent rules.
Certainly, they're creating a disruption, aren't they? It's hard to see how the two Vandy whistlers aren't damaging the sport.
Me: oh let’s check out this Vandy-Louisville game! Should be fun!— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) June 16, 2019
[three minutes later]
Me: I will drive to Omaha and slap the Vandy whistler I swear to...
Told an Usher @tdameritradeprk we would start a GoFundMe to double his weekend pay if he threw out the “Vandy Whistler”. He said he isn’t as annoying as the “Sooie Pig Call”... We aren’t friends anymore #CWS— Ben Muse (@BigBenMuse) June 16, 2019
#VandyWhistler I'd break his fingers if I was there. Whistle with those— Bradley B. Groover (@BradleyBGroover) June 26, 2019
I don’t know much about Game of Thrones, but the show would have earned my attention if Daenerys had turned one of those dragons loose on the Vandy Whistler. pic.twitter.com/WKBiZhwDHe— Charlie Winfield (@charliewinfield) May 22, 2019
Hey..Vandy Whistler... pic.twitter.com/uxAVCXq3hz— Sheriff Buford* T. Dawg (@t_sherrif) June 11, 2018