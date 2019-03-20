The Los Angeles Angels are making center fielder Mike Trout baseball's highest-paid player with a contract extension that's reported to be $426.5 million over 12 years.
The deal is replacing the two years left on his current contract, for which he was to get $66.5 million. So, essentially, he's getting $360 million for an additional 10 years.
So, is he worth it? Trout is his generation's greatest baseball player, but I keep seeing this question on social media: Why is this guy worth that much money?
Better question: Why is it a problem? If anything, today's players are underpaid. According to Forbes, Major League Baseball generated $10.3 billion in revenue last year, which is the 16th straight year that figure has gone up. The 30 teams paid $4.548 billion in player salaries, which is actually down $115.4 million from the previous year.
The New York Yankees — who used to outspend everyone in every American sport — used only 29.7 percent of their revenue in 2018 on player salaries. That's the lowest in baseball.
If Trout isn't worth what he's getting, was Keanu Reeves worth $250 million for the Matrix Trilogy? (Same movie, three different times.) Was Harrison Ford worth $65 million for the last Indiana Jones movie? What bozo decided Johnny Depp should get $68 million to play the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland"?
Was Cameron Diaz worth $42 million for a bad movie called "Bad Teacher"? Why didn't anybody say no to Jim Carrey getting $30 million for "Yes Man"?
Not all movie salaries are equal, of course, just as not all baseball salaries are. According to published reports, Brie Larson will receive only about $5 million for "Captain Marvel," and considering producers are saying that movie makes eleventy billion dollars every hour, why didn't she get more? (That revenue figure may or may not be correct.)
As for Trout, put it this way — nobody in baseball is saying publicly that the Angels are overpaying.